Expectations can be a miserable feeling because you’re working toward fulfilling what you plan to do, but you’re not there yet.
Case in point, the Brookville Raiders and their lightning-quick 4x100-meter relay team of senior Cabe Park, sophomore Jack Krug, junior Ian Thrush and senior Bryan Dworek.
All season long, thanks to that wonderful website of pa.milesplit.com, track fans could follow along on how fast the Raiders foursome really was compared to the rest of the state.
And so could their competition. Teams like Aliquippa, with a tradition of success at the state level when it came to sprinting medals, and District 12’s Motivation out of Philadelphia monitored how fast the Raiders were.
Physically, the Raiders weren’t big at all. Thrush, Dworek, Park and Krug aren’t physically imposing at all. Krug is probably the tallest at around 5-11 and probably he and Dworek are in the 160- to 170-pound range. Park and Thrush are smaller.
Park wrestled over the winter at 132 pounds and Thrush, who probably comes in at 5-7, 150ish, left Shippensburg with three more medals and heads into his senior year with seven state medals.
So to run against the likes of Aliquippa’s Marlin Devonshire — he’s headed to Kentucky to play football — and Southern Columbia’s Julian Fleming, another high Division I football recruit, and medal, that’s a pretty special accomplishment.
But to still not win it all in the 4x100 was a bitter pill for the Raiders. The lesson: Speed is lurking everywhere.
So it’s not a shock that the Motivation 4x100 relay of freshman Titus David, senior Nassir McCrae-Dixon, senior Nasir Savage and junior anchor Laminu Abbas ran a 41.98 to beat the Raiders by .06 seconds.
“The whole season, we were ranked first in Class 2A,” Thrush said. “There was no different of a mentality going into the weekend and we felt we could win this thing. In the prelims we didn’t run our best … Our focus was to clean up everything on handoffs. We did that and ran a pretty decent time, only .02 off our best, but Motivation hit their best. They ran a great race. There’s nothing you can do about it now. It’s over.
“After the race we talked to them and told them they ran a good race. They told us they had their eye on us all season and tried to chase us down. That was good for them. It was a good race.”
Raiders head coach Dan Murdock noted that Motivation likely rested as much as they could’ve to work down the margin against the Raiders, false-starting in the 4x400 with another one of the relay legs false-starting in the 100 dash prelims.
In retrospect, the Raiders could’ve done some of the same things, but they were also painfully close to winning a state title, only to finish second behind Hickory. Murdock had no regrets at the end of the weekend.
“There are lot of things had you known how it was going to work out, you would’ve changed it, but you can’t do that,” he said.
“I feel bad that Ian has two silvers and not two golds, because had we done things differently he could’ve had some but talking to these guys a month ago, I told them what we’d have to do to try to win it. They wanted to do it, but I told them it could cost them individually,” Murdock added.
In other sports, you hear the cliche that you can’t teach speed. In track, indeed you can.
“All the things we worked on, he ran in 10 races and ran out of gas on No. 10,” Murdock said. “Last year, it was No. 9.”
Murdock and his coaching staff, like Thrush, can’t wait for next year. Expect hard work to ensue ... from both of them.
“Ian is the first 100 meter medalist in school history. He doesn’t fit the mold of most the other 100/200 runners, but he’s more technically sound than most,” Murdock said. “I’d wager that he works harder than most. He will be in the hunt to win both next year. I’m going to spend time this summer and look at how I need to adjust his training to put him in the best position possible to do that. He will do the rest.”
And again, you can’t assume anything in track. A number one ranking guarantees nothing and Thrush and Murdock clearly understand that. The Raiders couldn’t have done much better this weekend and as Murdock preached all season, especially to his relay, they made someone beat them.
“Hickory maximized their team points with who they had. Motivation ran their best time by nearly a full second. We didn’t choke, we just got beat,” Murdock said. “We scored in every event we qualified in. Dillon (Olson) broke his school record in the 300s, the 4x400 broke the school record, the 4x100 ran the third fastest 2A time in history and only 0.02 off their school record.
“I’ve said to my guys many times — make the other team beat you. They did. It was the first time all year anyone did, but the other teams earned it. Other state event wins we’ve had did get that little bit of luck — Ryan (Thrush) got one lane inside of the second-best runner, Lanae (Newsome) got to jump last in the triple jump. When it is that close, those things matter.”
