With the state giving permission for Pennsylvania golf courses to open last Friday, the timing was even better with the weekend weather that settled in the area.
Action was bustling at Pinecrest Country Club all weekend, according to club professional Andy Martino.
“You could tell everyone on Saturday just seemed to be in a light mood because they were out and were talking to people and seeing people they hadn’t seen and everyone was happy,” Martino said.
Martino said over 100 players were on the course Saturday with 80 to 100 playing on Sunday. That’s the best weekend the course has had in Martino’s three years at Pinecrest.
“That competes with any Saturday or Sunday we’ve had here in June, July or August,” Martino said Monday, which saw temperatures dip back into the low 50s and upper 40s. “Golf is one way to get out and to something and people took advantage of it.”
The course dictated social distancing guidelines announced by the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), meaning that it’s a one person per cart rule unless a two-some come from the same household.
With that being the case for now, Martino said the biggest challenge for the course is to provide enough carts for players. There’s just not enough of them for those who don’t want to walk for a round.
“We want to accommodate everyone, non-members alike,” Martino said. “We’d like to apologize for not having enough, but just the fact that you can come and play golf should be enough for most people.”
Martino reminded those looking to play a round to call ahead for a tee time at 849-4666.