Oscar Puryear

Parent: Satiney Myers
Sports: Football for 2 years, 1 year at Union/A-C Valley
Activities: Choir/Sensations
Future Plans: Study Criminology at Mount Aloysius College.
Most influential person: Luke Salvo. He pushed me to do my best on and off the field. Luke is more of a mentor than anything. In his free time, he’d come to my home and talk to me. He looks over me as if I’m his little brother and I appreciate it a lot. Luke is a friend I can never replace.
From Coach Todd Smith: Oscar moved to C-L this year from Union HS. This was going to be his first year in our baseball program. He was working really hard for us in practice the first few weeks. The biggest thing that stands out about Oscar is his big smile and great attitude. He always has a handshake for you. I was glad to have him on the team. Oscar plans to study Criminology at Mount Aloysius College where I wish him all the success in the world.