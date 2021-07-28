Pennsylvania’s Little League softball champion Mifflinburg had its all-star run come to an end in Bristol, Conn., Sunday when it was forced to leave the Eastern Regional Tournament because of a positive COVID test on the team.
The Daily Item reported that the team’s manager Heath Stewart said that someone on the team tested positive for the COVID antibodies after previously recovering from COVID-19. Mifflinburg, desperate to avoid forfeiting out of the tournament, urged for another test, but Little League reinforced the policy of leaving the event.
“We followed all the protocols, and wore masks when we were supposed to,” Stewart said in the Daily Item story. “We interacted with the team across the hall, and we were watching games with three other teams.
“We understand why we had to leave, we just don’t understand the fairness of it being just us.”
Stewart said his team is devastated.
“I’m a grown man, I can handle it. But, how do you tell a group of 13-year old girls that their dream is dead?” Stewart said again to the Daily Item.
“Watching them leave, with the feeling they had a real good shot at the World Series, it was tough.”
It was Mifflinburg which beat District 10 champion St. Marys twice, in the winners’ bracket final 2-0 and final 3-2, to win the state title back on July 18 in Downingtown. The Little League divisions in both softball and baseball have World Series setups this year — other age divisions end with states — with no international teams, so it was off to Eastern Regionals.
Mifflinburg beat Rhode Island, 13-2, on Sunday in the first round, but forfeited to New Jersey, then Delaware in the losers’ bracket. Going into Tuesday, New York and New Jersey were unbeaten while Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut were alive in the losers’ bracket.
The top two teams advance to the World Series scheduled for Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, N.C.
In other all-star news:
— DuBois won the Section 1 Little League (11-12) baseball title in Harborcreek last Tuesday, topping FLAG (Fairview, Lake City and Girard) in the final to cap an unbeaten 3-0 run. Next up for DuBois was the state tournament in Conyngham at Valley West Little League where it finished 1-2, getting eliminated Monday night with a 14-4 loss to Upper Providence. It lost to Pittston 14-4 in the opener before a 10-0 win over West Point (Greensburg) on Sunday.
— DuBois finished 0-2 at the Section 1 Junior Little League (13-14) tournament in Smethport last week, losing 8-0 to eventual champion Harborcreek and 21-11 to French Creek last Wednesday.
— St. Marys won the Section 1 Minor League (9-10) baseball title with last Wednesday’s 11-1 win over Saegertown in the “if necessary” game after Saegertown handed St. Marys its first loss in a 15-3 win last Tuesday.
At states in Newville, St. Marys was 1-1 going into Tuesday’s elimination game against Aston Middletown. It lost 10-5 to Back Mountain in the opener before beating Norwin, 10-2, in the losers’ bracket. The tournament continues through Friday or Saturday with the “if necessary” game.