Two Brookville youth soccer teams started their PA West spring schedule over the weekend.
The Brookville Tribe FC under-20 and under-16 teams split their games. The under-20 squad lost 2-0 to Altoona United while the under-16 team beat the Altoona Panthers, 6-3.
Beau Verdill scored a hat trick while Peyton Shaw, Bailee Verdill and Logan Oakes added goals.
