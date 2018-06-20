Just over eight months after the Japanese surrendered, ending World War II, Brookville’s Lyle Painter was in the midst of a three-year “ribbon run” for Brookville High’s track and field team.
He and his older brother Jim were two of seven Red Raiders to earn a trip to the PIAA Championships at Penn State University with top-two finishes at the District 9 Championships held in Bradford on May 18, 1946.
Painter still has the ribbons from all three of his track seasons at Brookville High. That year, the 5-foot-7 Painter raced to a win in 220-yard dash (24 seconds) while finishing second to 6-foot-4 teammate Bob Baughman on the 100 dash.
Lyle’s brother Jim, also a 1947 graduate, shared the “running” high jump title (5 feet, 4 inches) while Baughman also won the 440 dash (57.6). Dan Miller tied for first in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) while Duane Myers (440 dash), Lawrence McAninch (javelin) and Ed Summerville (half-mile) earned trips to states with runner-up finishes.
That 1946 squad wound up second behind powerful Bradford, which edged the Raiders 65 1/2 to 58 at the top of the standings. Johnsonburg, Punxsutawney, Kane and Coudersport were the other teams at the meet.
Baughman, Miller and Lyle Painter were the top-three individual scorers at the meet. Baughman went on to score points at the state meet, finishing fifth in the Class B 440 with a time of 52.2 seconds.
Painter’s sophomore year in 1945 had him finishing third in the 100 and 220 dashes along with a runner-up finish in the 880-yard relay, just a few weeks after V-E Day, signaling the end of fighting in Europe.
Then in 1947 in his senior year, Painter turned in two runner-up finishes to earned his third trip to states in as many years with three runner-up finishes in the 100 and 220 dashes, and high jump on a rainy day in Bradford.
“The Brookville speedster, trying to repeat his (1946) crown, was nipped by inches with a burst of speed in the final 30 yards by Bradford’s Don Frampton and stripped of his crown in what was the best race of the day,” reported the Bradford Era newspaper on the 220 dash race.
Painter, now 88, still has all of his eight district ribbons and his contestant ID cards from all three years of trips to the state meet at Penn State.
In the fall of 1946, Painter played on the first post-war Raiders football team that finished 1-2 under John Chillcott. After graduating in 1947, he went to work at Brookville Bank & Trust and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, serving for four years in England. A standout baseball player as well, Painter played second base for the Air Force traveling team that played throughout England and Western Europe.
Painter returned home to continue his both his baseball — he was a Sigel Cubs standout in the 1960s as the Cubs dominated the Mountain League during that time — and banking career that lasted another 32 years before he retired for the first time. Then he worked selling real estate for Sarvey’s for 18 years before retiring again at age 75.
His brother Jim, 89, also resides in Brookville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.