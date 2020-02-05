ST. MARYS — Brookville senior Aaron Park joined an exclusive club Tuesday night, as he became just the seventh Raider to ever score 1,000 points on the hardwood.
And, he reached that milestone while playing in one of the toughest environments in D9 — Elk County Catholic’s Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium.
Park entered the night needing 12 points to reach 1,000 but played facilitator in the early going as the Raiders jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter. Park went scoreless in the opening eight minutes and had just four points in the second quarter as the game went to the half tied 27-27.
The Raider eventually hit the 1,000-point milestone right on the nose with a hop inside with 3:46 to play in the game. The score pulled Brookville within four points (43-39), but ECC went on to win 48-41.
When Park scored that hoop, he became the first Raider since Zane Hackett in 2012 to reach the milestone.
“I wish we could have gotten the win, because that’s what it’s all about. Battling as a team to try to win,” said Park. “But, reaching a 1,000 has always been a goal of mine since I was a kid. I give all the credit to my dad (head coach Dalton Park).
“He’s been the one with me ever since I was little. He’s the one who taught me how to dribble and everything I know about the game. He’s coached me all the way up through from elementary school, and it’s just really cool to be able to score a 1,000 because I’ve had my dad with me the whole way.”
The elder park had nothing but praise for his son.
“In basketball, it’s a goal you’re proud of and an achievement,” said Coach Park. “As a coach, the defensive end is pretty important too, but it’s kind of hard to value those stops. But, Aaron has worked hard and had some good teammate who have helped him along the way.
“That’s always important, to have guys that help you through the game and to work together to get to that goal. It’s just not an accomplishment for me and him (Aaron), it’s an accomplishment for the whole team — not just the present but the kids who played with him in the past. Kudos to all of them. Appreciate all their hard work, and hopefully they get a little bit of gratification seeing him get that knowing they were a part of it.
“We played Elk County since elementary school and played those guys a lot. So if it (getting 1,000) couldn’t be at home, I’m glad it was here. We’ve battled those guys a lot.”
With more games left to play this season, Park has the opportunity to move up several rungs on the school’s all-time scoring list as Jon Guth (1994 –1,053), Ben Whitling (1999 –1,035), Hackett (1,016) and John Oberlin (1988 –1,009) are within striking distance.