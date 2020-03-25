BROOKVILLE — His story begins with a last-second shot that appeared to have no chance and finished with his 1,058 career points ranking third in Brookville Raiders basketball history.
Senior Aaron Park, now looking forward to finishing his senior year in the classroom and on the baseball field but certainly in limbo like everyone else with the current coronavirus pandemic, brings up the fifth-grade memory as one of his favorite.
When the shot went up, in hopes of a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime against Indiana at the annual Brookville Elementary Tournament, everyone turned their head away when the shot appeared to be off the mark.
“I remember it hitting the rim and just turning my head and putting it down and then I heard the crowd go crazy,” Park said. “And then I was being mauled by my teammates. I guess they said it hit the rim like three or four times and go in.”
They won the game in overtime on yes, another Park 3-pointer. But to be fair and balanced, Indiana wound up beating Brookville in the tournament finals.
Flash ahead seven seasons and Park helped the Raiders win their first state playoff game in 23 years and finish 18-8.
“This year was probably the most fun I’ve had in a basketball year in my career,” Park said. “The beginning started out a little slow, but once we started figuring things out at the end, we were playing really good and that was definitely a goal from the beginning of the year. That was my goal in high school was to win a state playoff game because it hasn’t been done in a while, and be able to do that and to be able to play that atmosphere was really fun.”
And to do that while reaching his personal milestone of 1,000 points added even more memories.
“That’s always been a goal of mine since I was a little kid,” Park said. “Working with my dad (head coach Dalton Park), it was dribbling in the basement, learning how to count while doing it, or, but to be able to do it without my teammates I know it wouldn’t have been possible without them the past four years. And I can see a lot of success coming up through (the system), and maybe they’ll be able to win in one or two (state) games going forward.”
Park’s 1,058 points rank No. 3 in team history behind all-time leader Kevin Grubb (1,377) and Chris Hoffman (1,242). Grubb, a 1989 graduate, scored his in three seasons while another 1989 graduate Hoffman was a four-year varsity player with his No. 2 total of 1,242.
Park happened to pass a relative late for the No. 3 spot. Jon Guth, a 1994 graduate, scored 1,053 points.
“Having Jon texting me throughout, keeping track how close I was and it was cool to be able to compare myself to him because I knew he was really good. And to be up there with all the other guys it’s just really cool,” Park said.
Park scored his points in four years and he led the Raiders in points scored his freshman through junior year with this year’s 10.7 points per game average third behind Jace Miner (11.9 ppg.) and Robert Keth (11.0 ppg.).
But Park really never was a score-first player, leading his team in scoring in just 35 of 96 career games while leading his team in rebounding all four years, finishing with 726, and assists in three of his four seasons and finishing with 269. He was second on the team in steals three years. His career shooting percentage: 53.7 percent, reflective of his ability to get to the basket.
Of his 1,058 points, a whopping 714 were scored in the paint. That’s a tremendous rate reflective of the team’s overall strategy of looking for layups and open 3-pointers.
There are no all-time lists available for those categories, but Park’s rebounds is the most since fellow 1,000-point scorer Zane Hackett’s 747 after his three-year career finished in 2012.
“Scoring points is great and all but I’d rather beat a good team and score five points than lose to them and score 25,” Park said. “I’d rather win first as a team because that’s more. That’s what basketball is all about, playing together, and that’s when we play our best.
“The (different stats) all equal each other and just depending on the game what’s needed more because they’re all kind of very important to me. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m fine with filling that role.”
When his next sport begins is anyone’s guess. While he’s trying to gear up for a senior year in baseball with the Raiders. He’ll eventually don the jersey of New Jersey Institute of Technology, a Division I program, starting this fall. He signed with the Highlanders last fall and plans to major in Computer Science.
Park, who was recruited as a pitcher, is 16-10 with a 1.62 earned run average with 159 strikeouts in 147 innings going into what is hoped to be one more high school season.
“My last high school season would be fun because it’d be the last time I’d be playing with the kids I played with through my whole childhood, and to miss out on that would kind of stink. And just being around with my friends in school, missing out on that wouldn’t be the greatest either because once it goes to the fall, everyone kind of goes their own different ways and it’s hard to be able to get together.”