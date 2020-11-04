HARRISBURG — Coming off the heels of an unforgettable archery-only elk hunt when 21 of 26 bowhunters – and all 10 who hunted bulls – harvested elk, the 104 general season elk license holders, 26 for bulls and 78 for antlerless, are primed for one of the most exciting hunting adventures in the Keystone State. The general elk season began Monday and ends Saturday.
Elk licenses for the general season have been allocated in 12 Elk Hunt Zones, geographic elk-management units dispersed throughout the northcentral Pennsylvania elk range. Maps of the zones can be found on the elk page at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Many other hunting seasons, including archery deer and bear, and most small game and turkey seasons, occur simultaneous to the general elk season.
Hunters participating in the general elk season, in which firearms are permitted, must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange material on the head, chest, and back combined, visible 360 degrees.
A successful hunter must attach the tag that comes with a license to the ear of an elk immediately after harvest and before the carcass is moved. In addition, within 24 hours, each hunter who harvests an elk must take it, along with his or her hunting license and elk license, to the Game Commission check station, where samples are collected to test for Chronic Wasting Disease, brucellosis and tuberculosis. The elk check station remains open to the public, but spectators should follow COVID-19 guidelines including social-distancing and the use of face-coverings. The check station is located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the season.
Following completion of the general elk season, one more opportunity exists for Pennsylvania elk hunters. Thirty-four hunters will participate in the antlerless elk-only late season that runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, 2021.
Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans thanked all who participated in Pennsylvania’s annual elk-license drawing, and wished good luck to those hunters who were drawn for 2020-21 elk licenses.
“Pennsylvania’s world-class elk provide hunters a one-of-a-kind – and often once-in-a-lifetime – opportunity to experience thrills like none other in Penn’s Woods, but it all starts with submitting an application before the July 31 deadline each year,” Burhans said. “Those hunters who did so this year and were lucky enough to be drawn for a license all will have unforgettable hunts, and I wish them all success.”
DEER ON MOVE, BEWARE — With deer becoming increasingly active, and daylight-saving time soon to put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert.
Deer become more active in autumn with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.” Around this time, many yearling bucks disperse from the areas in which they were born and travel, sometimes several dozen miles, to find new ranges. Meanwhile, adult bucks more often are cruising their home ranges in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter.
When daylight-saving time ends Nov. 1, there also will be increased vehicular traffic between dusk and dawn – the peak hours for deer activity.
“While the peak of the rut still is a few weeks off, deer already have increased their activity and are crossing roads,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists – at any time of year – are well advised to stay alert and be on the lookout for whitetails while driving, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”
Data from around the country indicates that Pennsylvania drivers are near the top of the list for risks of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report has Pennsylvania third among all the states, and indicates that Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-51 chance of a vehicular accident involving a big game animal.
Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and better understanding deer behavior. Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.
Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.
A driver who hits a deer with a vehicle is not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they must call the Game Commission region office representing the county where the accident occurred and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.
A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer, if the person whose vehicle hit it doesn’t want it.
Those taking possession of road-killed deer also are advised of rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) that prohibit the removal of high-risk deer parts – essentially the head and backbone – from any established Disease Management Area (DMA). Those parts must be removed before the deer is transported outside a DMA. For DMA maps, the complete list of high-risk parts and other information on CWD, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer might recover and move on. However, if a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to a Game Commission regional office or other local law-enforcement agency. If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.
To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD