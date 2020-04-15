While mourning the loss of the 2020 PIAA spring sports season, let’s also allow for the prayers and thoughts for those on the front line battling the coronavirus pandemic and those who have family members or loved ones whose lives have been taken or affected.
Let’s also extend our thanks and well wishes to our senior student/athletes who lost their last opportunity to compete wearing their school colors on a field or track this spring. Be sure to check later editions where we will honor our senior student-athletes. I’m looking forward to completing that project for seniors at all of the schools we cover at either the Jeffersonian Democrat or Leader-Vindicator — Brookville, Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone and Union.
With that being said, let’s hope that our leaders and administrators who govern us and run our sports programs work together in phasing our local programs back in due time.
This won’t be easy.
But why hurry to cancel anything else that might occur this summer or even late summer?
American Legion baseball has axed its season. Little League baseball is still on hold. I’d hope the LL International realizes that something is better than nothing and if the traditional all-star season is wrecked due to the pandemic, that plenty of rewarding experiences on the ball field at the local level can salvage the seasons of many, many boys and girls. For sure, that would be the case locally.
I’m sure local league organizers fully agree with that presumption.
Let’s hope we can phase back into normal life sooner or later, realizing the important balance of what’s smart medically and what’s necessarily to keep our economy breathing enough to avoid any further damage. It’s about lives more than dollars, no doubt. But we cannot make the cure worse than the virus.
It’s worse than other places. But let’s hope that wise decisions are made that allow us to phase back to normal.
Obviously, if we see local sports, that’s a good sign things are getting better. Let’s hope we don’t lose a summer waiting for that.
Stay safe.
ON THIS DATE — 100 years ago on Tuesday, the New York Yankees opened the 1920 season with a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia A’s on the road at Shibe Park.
The Yankees went with Sigel native Bob Shawkey as their opening-day pitcher. It was the start of the 29-year-old Shawkey’s fifth full season with the Yankees after being dealt by the A’s to them during the 1915 season.
It was also Shawkey’s first of four opening-day assignments with the Yankees. His numbers weren’t too bad — eight innings, seven hits allowed, six strikeouts and one walk while giving up three runs and just one of them earned.
The A’s broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth with two unearned runs. With runners on first and second and two outs, Shawkey got Joe Dugan to lift a fly ball to center field and it was dropped, allowing both baserunners to score.
The error was charged to the Yankees’ new centerfielder and cleanup hitter … Babe Ruth.
It was Ruth’s Yankees debut and while his career was spent mostly in left or right field, 25 of the 74 games he appeared in center field came in 1920.
Ruth was 25 years old at that point and in his seventh season overall after being traded to the Yankees from the Red Sox in the offseason. He led the American League the past two seasons in home runs with 29 and 11 respectively and had 49 career homers going into the 1920 season.
Ruth hit 54 that year, out-homering ever other team in the American League and all but one of the other 15 teams in the majors. It was the third of 12 AL homer crowns during a 14-year span.
The Yankees finished third that year behind Cleveland and Chicago with a 95-59 record. Shawkey went 20-11 for his third of four 20-win seasons and wound up leading the American League in earned run average with a 2.45 mark.
Shawkey’s other three opening-day starts were wins in 1923, 1924 and 1926. In 1923, he and Ruth helped open Yankee Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox. Shawkey was the winner on the mound and Ruth, fittingly, christened the stadium with its first-ever home run.
REPLAYS — Because I’m over 50 probably, I’ve appreciated the older versions of the classic games played on the various networks, ESPN, MLB, NFL, with the exception of some of the Masters replay last weekend from 2004, the deciding game of the 2016 NBA finals and game six of the 2013 NBA final.
Aside from that, what a thrill to watch the old stuff. Watching Bob Gibson pitch in the 1968 World Series against the Detroit Tigers last week was impressive. He had modern-day stuff on the mound, probably not surprising to those older than me.
NBATV replayed the final game of the 1970 NBA final between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, the “Willis Reed game” as some would call it as the Knicks blasted the Lakers for the title. I’m a huge Wilt Chamberlain fan and that game did not help his legacy much at all.
Monday night, MLB Network re-aired the second game and game seven of the 1982 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. One huge thing jumped out to me listening to Joe Garagiola, Tony Kubek and what was a third wheel of the bunch, hall of fame announcer Dick Enberg. Joe and Tony were incredible analysts and knew the game incredibly well. I knew that as a youngster then and know it even more now.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.