Here’s a look at the remaining brackets of the PIAA basketball playoffs. Going into Tuesday, the PIAA had still put the tournaments in suspended mode:
BOYS
Class 1A
Pottsville Nativity (D11-champion) vs. Sankofa Freedom (D12 champion)
Southern Fulton (D5 third place) vs. Chester Charter (D1 champion)
Berlin Brothersvalley (D5 champion) vs. Canevin (WPIAL fourth place)
Cornell (WPIAL runner-up) vs. Bishop Carroll (D6 champion)
NOTES: Canevin and Cornell eliminated D9’s Cameron County and Elk County Catholic in last week’s second round respectively while Bishop Carroll knocked C-L out in the first round before a 52-51 win over D5 runner-up Shade in the second round. ,,. Sankofa Freedom, out of Philadelphia, is the defending champion, with a 10-14 record.
Class 2A
Math, Civics & Science (D12 champion) vs. Dock Mennonite (D1 champion)
Constitution (D12 runner-up) vs. North Star (D5 champion)
Our Lady of Sacred Heart (WPIAL champion) vs. Farrell (D10 runner-up)
Sto-Rox (WPIAL runner-up) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (D6 runner-up)
NOTES: This is a very familiar bracket from the year before with state champion Math, Civics & Science one of the four semifinalists back with Constitution, OLSH and Bishop Guilfoyle. Last year, MCS edged Bishop Guilfoyle 54-52 for the title. BG edged OLSH 62-61 in the semifinals and MCS needed overtime to beat Constitution. Those rematch wars are on hold, of course. … Farrell knocked out Ridgway in the last round, 51-33, while BG ousted Clarion, 66-47.
Class 3A
Neuman Goretti (D12 champs) vs. Loyalsock (D4 champion)
High School of Future (D12 runner-up) vs Trinity (D3 champion)
Richland (D6 champion) vs. North Catholic (WPIAL champion)
Lincoln Park (WPIAL runner-up) vs. Beaver Falls (WPIAL seventh place)
NOTES: Defending champion Lincoln Park, which eliminated Brookville, last week and last year’s runner-up Trinity are still in the bracket. Last year, LP edged Trinity, 73-72, for the state title.
Class 4A
Bonner-Prendergast (D12 champion) vs. Bishop McDevitt (D3 runner-up)
Pope John Paul II (D1 champion) vs. Tamaqua (D11 third place)
Imhotep Charter (D12 runner-up) vs. Lancaster Catholic (D3 champion)
Grove City (D10 runner-up) vs. Hickory (D10 champion)
NOTES: Both finalists from last year are still in the bracket with champion Imhotep Charter topping Bonner-Prendergast 67-56 for the title. Hickory and Grove City are set to play each other for the third time this year with Hickory winning the first two. Hickory lost 65-46 to Imhotep Charter in last year’s semifinals.
Class 5A
West Chester East (D1 champion) vs. Unionville (D1 fifth place)
Archbishop Wood (D12 champion) vs. Dallas (D2 runner-up)
Muhlenberg (D3 champion) vs. Archbishop Ryan (D12 fourth place)
New Oxford (D3 third place) vs Milton Hershey (D3 runner-up)
NOTES: Archbishop Wood lost in last year’s final to Moon. It’s the only team back from last year’s quarterfinalist group.
Class 6A
Methacton (D1 champion) vs. Roman Catholic (D12 runner-up)
Reading (D3 runner-up) vs. Chester (D1 third place)
McDowell (D10 champion) vs. Butler (WPIAL champion)
Second round
Wilson (D3 champion) vs. Lower Merion (D1 sixth place)
Cheltenham (D1 runner-up) vs. Mount Lebanon (WPIAL runner-up)
NOTES: This bracket didn’t get all of its second-round games done, including the game that got the initial headlines when Mount Lebanon refused to play Cheltenham in Chambersburg last Wednesday. … No teams are back from last year’s semifinal round. … Butler is led by Purdue recruit Ethan Morton.
GIRLS
Class 1A
Jenkintown (D1 champion) vs Pottsville Nativity (D11 champion)
Susquehanna (D2 runner-up) vs. Northumberland Christian (D4 champion)
Rochester (WPIAL champion) vs. North Clarion (D9 runner-up)
Kennedy Catholic (D10 champion) vs. Coudersport (D9 champion)
NOTES: North Clarion knocked out defending state champion Berlin, 62-43. Jenkintown is the only semifinalist back from last year. Susquehanna is the only other team to reach the quarterfinals last year. If both D9 teams would win their next game, if they even have that chance, they would meet in the semifinals with one going to the final.
Class 2A
Mahanoy Area (D11 champion) vs. Linden Hall (D3 champion)
Old Forge (D2 champion) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (D6 champion)
Bishop McCort (D6 fourth place) vs. The Ellis School (WPIAL third place)
Bellwood-Antis (D6 third place) vs. Penns Manor (D6 runner-up)
NOTES: Bellwood beat Mahanoy Area, 66-58, in last year’s semifinals on its way to the state title. Mahanoy Area beat Old Forge in the quarterfinals. Those are the only three teams remaining from last year’s quarterfinal round.
Class 3A
West Catholic (D12 champion) vs. Dunmore (D2 champion)
Delone Catholic (D3 champion) vs. Imhotep Charter (D12 runner-up)
Cambria Heights (D6 champion) vs. Mohawk (WPIAL champion)
Tyrone (D6 runner-up) vs Beaver (WPIAL runner-up)
NOTES: Defending champion Delone Catholic beat Dunmore in last year’s state final. Those are the only semifinalists back while Beaver and Imhotep Charter reached the quarterfinals. Beaver beat Penn Cambria, 48-36, one round after Penn Cambria eliminated D9 champion Brookville.
Class 4A
Lansdale Catholic (D12 champion) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (D12 third place)
Bethlehem Catholic (D11 champion) vs. Scranton Prep (D2 champion)
Northern Lebanon (D3 third place) vs. Lancaster Catholic (D3 champion)
North Catholic (WPIAL champion) vs. Forest Hills (D6 champion)
NOTES: Defending champion Bethlehem Catholic beat North Catholic in last year’s final. Bethlehem Catholic topped Bonner-Prendergast in the semifinals. North Catholic eliminated Central Valley in last week’s game, 53-49, after Central Valley edged Punxsutawney 59-56 in overtime in the opening round.
Class 5A
Mechanicsburg (D3 third place) vs. Villa Maria (D1 fifth place)
Archbishop Carroll (D12 third place) vs. Archbishop Wood (D12 champion)
Gettysburg (D3 champion) vs. Trinity (WPIAL runner-up)
Chartiers Valley (WPIAL champion) vs. Thomas Jefferson (WPIAL third place)
NOTES: Chartiers Valley beat Archbishop Carroll, 53-40, in last year’s state final. Carroll and Wood met in the same round last year with Carroll beating Wood, 63-48.’
Class 6A
Freedom (D11 runner-up) vs. Central York (D3 runner-up)
Cardinal O’Hara (D12 champion) vs. Pennsbury (D1 runner-up)
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (D1 third place) vs. Bethel Park (WPIAL runner-up)
Nazareth (D11 champion) vs. North Allegheny (WPIAL champion)
NOTES: The only team back from last year’s quarterfinal round is Cardinal O’Hara, which lost.