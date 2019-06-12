It’s called the PIAA Act, or House Bill 1600.
It’s not Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on this abbreviation. It’s the Parity Interscholastic Athletics Act.
Very witty.
Aaron Bernstine, a state representative from the Beaver and Butler County area, introduced legislation that addresses the long-rattling debate of the public vs. private school rivalry in high school sports in the state.
At the core of the issue is the public schools complaining of the inherent advantages of private schools, or boundary vs. non-boundary issues that one would think heavily favors non-boundary schools.
Bernstine’s bill has district playoffs being run as it always has, but when the state playoffs begin, the public and private schools separate. However, charter schools, other non-boundary entities that have come to the forefront of dominating runs of late, would compete in the public school brackets.
All that was interesting news by itself, but the bill also completely abolishes any transfer rule, a clear migraine headache that’s been a problem for the PIAA for years.
The current rule says that any student-athlete who changed schools after playing a sport as a sophomore is ineligible for the postseason for one year. This bill eliminates that entirely.
Of course, the PIAA is opposed to any and all of this bill. Interestingly, the Philadelphia Catholic League threatened to file lawsuits if any public/private split was created. Now, they approve this bill. WPIAL executive director Tom O’Malley lines up with the PIAA, telling the Post-Gazette that eliminating a transfer rule would create more chaos.
The PIAA, predictably, issued a statement, some of it below:
“The Board of Directors, after studying the issue, does not believe creating segregated public/private classifications and/or tournaments is the answer. There are numerous reasons for this. This proposal of having 18 percent of private schools being guaranteed 50 percent of the championship entries promotes inequities in post-season opportunities. Extending sports seasons to host an additional tournament of champions between private and public schools serves no educational purpose. This would cause scheduling issues, would be detrimental to the health and safety of student-athletes and their possible participation in subsequent sport seasons.
“The elimination of the transfer rule would expose Pennsylvania athletes and schools to the chaos that has resulted in those states which have done so. It requires little research to see what has happened in states that permit open transfers. AAU teams, shoe companies and other third parties promote consolidation of top athletes at ‘preferred’ schools, which result in powerhouses where schools simply reload each year with high profile athletes.
“While we understand desires to solve perceived problems, this approach is contrary to the PAOC’s (PA Athletic Oversight Committee) direction, which is to have all of the represented constituencies, discuss and address the issues. That is the function of the PIAA Board of Directors, which has all groups represented. Despite representations that all stakeholders were at the table, PIAA was not part of the development of this legislation. This legislation is a disappointing effort at an end run around the PAOC’s position.
“PIAA will continue to work with the PAOC to develop competitive balance among all member schools. PIAA believes that this proposed legislation is ill-advised, contrary to the purposes of PIAA, is unfair to our membership and should be rejected.”
At least something is out there now as far as paperwork. Clearly, there has to be some kind of transfer rule. The bill, as it stands, will likely have some changes made to it if it ever gets through.
JON KEMMER SHINING IN MEXICO — The Clarion native has made the most of playing south of the border, so to speak. Playing for the Generales de Durango in the Mexican League, the 28-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder is batting .351 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 runs batted in in 53 games. He earned an All-Star game berth with those numbers.
MUSGROVE GETS TOSSED — So Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove hits Josh Donaldson, brushes his shirt that is, in the first inning of Monday’s game at Atlanta. Both guys get tossed.
It was ridiculous and not surprisingly, it led to a rough night for the Pirates bullpen.
It was interesting to see Tuesday that Donaldson, and not Musgrove, was issued a one-game suspension. Donaldson will obviously appeal.
It was a wrong and bizarre call, for sure.
NBA DRAMA — The NBA finals aren’t quite over yet, are they? The Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Toronto Raptors in an entertaining Game 5 Monday night, cutting Toronto’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.
Don’t be surprised if this series goes the distance. Game 6 is Thursday in Oakland and then, if necessary, it goes back to Canada for Game 7 Sunday night.
Kevin Durant’s season-ending injury only adds intrigue to the offseason. And it’s already been a heated discussion on whether it was a responsible move by the Warriors to put him on the court.
That was Durant’s decision, I’d expect. But playing 12 of the first 14 minutes of the game certainly wouldn’t be something I’d try to pull off with him dealing with an injury. But he was shooting it well and they weren’t pulling away from the Raptors.
Charles Barkley got downright personal with his criticism of playing Durant, saying it was a bad decision, in so many words.
It’s going seven games without Durant. Don’t rule out the champs like many wanted to prior to Monday night.
