HERSHEY — Here are the opening-round pairings for Brookville’s five qualifiers for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Action begins Thursday with preliminary round matchups in the 20-man bracket setup.
Four preliminary bouts are in each of the 14-weight classes followed by eight first-round matchups. In Class AA, preliminary bouts followed by the first round begin at 9 a.m. After that are the first-round consolation bouts at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolations start at 9 a.m. Third-round consolations begin at 11:45 a.m. Later, the semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts going at 7:30 and 9 p.m. respectively.
All of that sets up Saturday’s medal round — 7th-, 5th-, and 3rd-place bouts along with the championship bout going on simultaneously weight-by-weight starting at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at flowrestling.org.
Here’s a look at each Raider and his first-round match-up and bracket setup using the latest state rankings from www.papowerwrestling.com.
106 pounds: Cayden Walter (31-5, Jr.)
One of five juniors or seniors in the mostly freshman and sophomore bracket, Walter is ranked No. 5 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings. He’ll face the winner of the preliminary round matchup between No. 11 Robert Gardner (30-8), a South Williamsport sophomore and fourth-place Northeast Region finish, and No. 22 Jaxon Matthews (22-16), a sophomore from Central-Martinsburg.
Also on his side of the bracket is No. 1 Branden Wentzel of Montoursville and No. 3 Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area. A Walter first-round win gets him a quarterfinal matchup against either No. 10 Deven Jackson of West Perry or No. 14 Nathan Pelesky of North Star. Jackson, a sophomore, is a double amputee athlete who finished second in the Southeast Regional last week.
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer likes the bracket setup with the only wrestlers he’s faced being Reynolds’ Kyle Kettering last weekend, No. 4 Evan Maag of Notre Dame-Green Pond (8-6 loss at PIAA Duals) and No. 2 Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge (7-3 loss at King of the Mountain), the Bollman loss coming when both were at 113 pounds. Maag and Bollman are on the other side of the bracket.
113: Owen Reinsel (34-5, So.)
Like last year at 106 where most of this year’s 113 bracket was, it’s a rugged path to any type of medal finish for Reinsel and the other 19 qualifiers. To note: Three nationally-ranked wrestlers as per intermatwrestle.com, four returning state medalists and six other state qualifiers that includes Reinsel who went 1-2 in Hershey last year.
The above list does not include Notre Dame’s No. 5-nationally ranked Brett Ungar, a state champion from New Jersey a year ago who is No. 1 in the state as per papower. The other nationally-ranked guys are No. 8 Joey Fischer of South Park and No. 6 Gary Steen of Reynolds.
For Reinsel, his spot on the bracket is as good as could’ve been hoped when it comes to bracket advancement out of the gate. Last year, Reinsel pinned Littlestown’s Connor Brown in the first round — Reinsel and Brown are ranked No. 7 and 8 in the state respectively — before getting pinned by Fischer and then majored by Steen who was upset in his state opener.
This time around, Reinsel opens with No. 12 Parker Davidson (35-11), a junior from Hamburg. A win gets him a quarterfinal matchup with either No. 5 Gavin Bradley (36-2), a sophomore from Athens who finished sixth at 106 last year or No. 11 Easton Toth (26-11), a sophomore from Forest Hills.
Fischer is likely the other semifinalist on Reinsel’s side of the bracket while Ungar, No. 2 Steen and No. 4 Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge are on the other side of the bracket.
120: Brayden Kunselman (34-6, Fr.)
It’s a similar look as Reinsel’s bracket at 113 where Kunselman, who moved up to No. 13 in the state, is amongst a strong group that includes seven returning state medalists. He’ll open with No. 4 Benton junior Gable Strickland (36-3), who was fifth at 113 last year.
A Kunselman win likely gets him a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Brandan Chletsos of Notre Dame-Green Pond. The No. 14 nationally-ranked Chletsos majored Kunselman 14-1 at the PIAA Duals. But papowerwrestle.com has Chletsos, who sixth last year at 126, ranked behind No. 1 Sheldon Seymour of Troy, the returning 113 champion, No. 2 Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward (third at 113), No. 3 Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia (runner-up at 113) and Strickland. All but Seymour is on the same side of the bracket as Kunselman.
No. 6 Nate Smith of Bishop McDevitt and No. 11 Nathan Holderbaum of Chestnut Ridge were third and 120 and fourth at 113 a year ago.
“Brayden has the toughest draw, but he’s wrestling at the level that it takes to go out there and do well and have success,” Klepfer said. “I think the kids bought into the fact now that it’s time to throw out the rankings and stop worrying about stuff like that and show up and wrestle.”
220: Nathan Taylor (35-5, Jr.)
Ranked No. 4, Taylor starts in the first round with the preliminary round winner between No. 14 Zach Poust (33-11), a junior from Benton, and No. 15 Robbie West (38-8), a junior from Fort Cherry. A win could get him a matchup with a familiar face in the quarterfinals as last year’s heavyweight runner-up to Colby Whitehill, Mount Union’s Jake Ryan dropped to 220. The No. 6 Ryan (37-3) meets No. 7 Savauri Shelton of Bermudian Springs in their first-round matchup.
Also on the same side of the bracket as Taylor is No. 3 Cameron Wood of Montoursville and No. 6 Cory Johnston of Glendale. Wood, who edged Taylor 3-2 at the PIAA Duals, was fourth at 220 last year while Johnston finished sixth. Wood and 195 reigning state champion Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia are the only Class 2A wrestlers to beat Taylor this year.
No. 1 Kolby Flank of Wilson, fifth at 220 a year ago, and No. 2 Duane Knisely of Chestnut Ridge are on the other side of the bracket. Taylor won a 4-2 decision over Knisely at the Ultimate Duals.
“Nathan started believing about a month ago where he belonged,” Klepfer said. “It’s showing and I think he’s going in there this weekend with a goal of winning a state championship.”
HWT: Colby Whitehill (36-0, Sr.)
Headed by Whitehill who is ranked No. 7 nationally by intermatwrestle.com, the bracket features four of the returning placewinners and five other state qualifiers.
Whitehill opens with a preliminary round winner between No. 14 Joshua Schaffer (28-11), a junior from Northern Lehigh, and No. 16 Evan Pellegrine (30-7), a senior from Bellwood-Antis.
Also on his side of the bracket is No. 3 Mitch Miles of Laurel and No. 4 Riley Kemper (41-3), a senior from Burgettstown who is a returning state qualifier. Whitehill pinned Kemper in last year’s state opener and he also decisioned Meyersdale’s No. 2 Jalen Stephens 5-3 and Southern Columbia’s No. 10 Lear Quinton 8-4 on his way to a title.
Whitehill pinned Quinton at the PIAA Duals in February. Both Stephens ands Quinton are on the other side of the bracket. Miles or No. 6 Bronson Strouse, a returning state qualifier and senior from Tamaqua are the likely semifinal foes for Whitehill on his side of the bracket.
Whitehill has won 75 straight bouts since losing in the regional finals in 2018 and he’s notched a pin in 51 of those. Only Class 3A Canon McMillan’s Giomar Ramos, back at the King of the Mountain Tournament, has managed to go the distance against Whitehill in a 2-0 loss.
Whitehill is 128-13 with 83 pins, his win total ranking him fourth behind Brock Zacherl’s 130. Taylor Ortz and Eli Morres are 1-2 with 156 and 151.
“It’s certainly never easy and his route is tough,” Klepfer said. “The Kemper kid who we could see in the quarterfinals is one of the better kids in the weight, but it’s just one match at a time and he has to continue to wrestle mistake-free and put guys in positions they’re not comfortable in as heavyweights.
“He’s really dialed in that this point. One kid all year went the distance and I feel he’s put together some good practices and he’s also benefited from having Nathan as a partner, it’s not a one-way street with that. We also had Eli (Morres) in the room to give him that 280-pound feel, so he’s ready to go down and defend. That’s his biggest goal and we’re excited to get down there and see how his career finishes.