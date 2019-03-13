PIAA PLAYOFFS
District-finish and record listed by each school
FRIDAY, March 15
GIRLS
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Kane (9-1)(25-3) vs. West Middlesex (10-1)(24-3), TBA
A-C Valley (9-2)(22-4) vs. Everett (5-1)(23-3), TBA
WEDNESDAY, March 13
BOYS
Class 2A
Ridgway (9-1)(25-3) vs. Wilmington (10-2)(17-8), DuBois Area H.S., 6 p.m.
Coudersport (9-2)(24-2) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-1)(24-2)
TUESDAY, March 12
BOYS
Class 1A
Cornell 59, C-L 39
Vincentian 63, Elk Co. Catholic 57
GIRLS
Class 2A
Kane 52, Brentwood 47
A-C Valley 35, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 33, OT
FRIDAY, March 8
BOYS
Class 1A
Elk Co. Catholic 65, Leechburg 41
Bishop Carroll 68, North Clarion 58
C-L 62, Juniata Valley 51
Nazareth Prep 50, Johnsonburg 46
Class 4A
Quaker Valley 66, Clearfield 51
GIRLS
Class 2A
Kane 45, Saegertown 29
A-C Valley 47, Cambridge Springs 43
Mt. Carmel 47, Clarion 34
Class 3A
Central Cambria 73, Brookville 44
SATURDAY, March 9
BOYS
Class 2A
Ridgway 60, Sewickley Academy 51
Coudersport 73, South Side Beaver 70
Wilmington 42, Keystone 24
Class 3A
Deer Lakes 56, Brookville 52, OT
GIRLS
Class 1A
Sewickley Academy 44, North Clarion 35
Vincentian 48, Johnsonburg 46, OT
Shanksville 52, Coudersport 28
Rochester 67, Otto-Eldred 44
Class 4A
Blackhawk 70, Punxsutawney 46
D9 PLAYOFFS
Seed and record listed
BOYS
CLASS 1A
8 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Feb. 21
Elk Co. Catholic 61, Austin 38
Johnsonburg 42, Cameron County 37
C-L 61, Otto-Eldred 58
North Clarion 66, DuBois CC 49
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Elk Co. Catholic 62, Johnsonburg 44
Wednesday, Feb. 27
North Clarion 42, C-L 40
Friday, March 1
Championship
Elk Co. Catholic 52, North Clarion 43
Consolation
C-L 42, Johnsonburg 41
CLASS 2A
8 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Coudersport 79, Brockway 44
Ridgway 48, Clarion 32
Keystone 48, Smethport 45
Karns City 69, Redbank Valley 57
Semifinals
Friday, Feb. 22
Coudersport 83, Karns City 67
Ridgway 42, Keystone 38
Championship
Thursday, Feb. 28
Ridgway 52, Coudersport 50
Consolation
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Keystone 58, Karns City 56, OT
CLASS 3A
Thursday, Feb. 21
D9 Championship
Brookville 54, Moniteau 35
D5 Championship
Everett 60, Chestnut Ridge 53
Sub-Regional Final
Brookville 48, Everett 44
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to PIAA playoffs
Semifinal
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Bradford 58, St. Marys 35
Championship
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Clearfield 63, Bradford 61
CLASS 5A
District 8-9-10
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Meadville 67, Cathedral Prep 58
Wednesday, Feb. 27
DuBois 55, Carrick 45
Championship
Saturday, March 2
Meadville 52, DuBois 29
GIRLS
CLASS A
7 teams, 4 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Otto-Eldred 36, Cameron County 22
North Clarion 54, Elk Co. Catholic 48
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Coudersport 49, Northern Potter 21
Semifinals
Friday, Feb. 22
Johnsonburg 59, Otto-Eldred 39
Tuesday, Feb. 26
North Clarion 50, Coudersport 29
Championship
Thursday, Feb. 28
North Clarion 43, Johnsonburg 41
Consolation
Coudersport 31, Otto-Eldred 23
CLASS 2A
6 teams, 3 qualify for PIAA playoffs
Preliminary Round
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Keystone 36, Port Allegany 26
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Clarion 48, Cranberry 33
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Kane 63, Clarion 51
A-C Valley 38, Keystone 27
Championship
Thursday, Feb. 28
Kane 61, A-C Valley 52, OT
Consolation
Clarion 51, Keystone 37
CLASS 3A
Thursday, Feb. 21
D9 Championship
Brookville 54, Moniteau 40
Sub-Regional Final
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Brookville 70, Chestnut Ridge 39
CLASS 4A
Champion advances to PIAA playoffs
Semifinal
Wednesday, Feb. 20
St. Marys 51, Clearfield 30
Championship
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Punxsutawney 44, St. Marys 23
CLASS 5A
District 6-8-9
Preliminary Round
Monday, Feb. 18
DuBois 45, Bellefonte 40
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 21
Obama Academy 45, Portage 38
Friday, Feb. 22
Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 19
Championship
Monday, Feb. 25
Hollidaysburg 40, Obama Academy 26
