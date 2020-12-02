HERSHEY — It was a good championship weekend for the WPIAL and traditional football powers at Hersheypark Stadium.
Last weekend’s PIAA Championships yielded some familiar title teams as the WPIAL’s Central Valley, Pine-Richland and Thomas Jefferson captured trophies in Class 3A, 4A and 5A respectively. District 3’s Steel-High won the Class 1A title, beating the other WPIAL finalist Jeannette.
Then there were familiar powerhouses Southern Columbia and St. Joe’s Prep winning again in Classes 2A and 6A. Southern hiked its overall winning streak to 60 games.
Altogether, the six state champions now have a combined 32 titles with of course Southern Columbia owning 11 of those. The Tigers won their fourth straight title and fifth in the past six years. St. Joe’s, a private school in the Philadelphia area, has six titles, all of them coming in the past eight years including the last three.
Thomas Jefferson won its fifth championship and second in a row while Pine-Richland now has two. Steel-High has seven titles with Central Valley the only program winning its first championship.
Here is the rundown of all six games:
CLASS 1A
Steel-High 32,
Jeannette 20
The Rollers scored twice in the fourth quarter on interception returns to secure its first title since 2008.
The first one came on a 79-yarder from Daivin Pryor put the Rollers (11-0) up 24-14 with 6:28 remaining and after the Jayhawks (11-2) cut it to 24-20 just 31 seconds later, the Rollers sealed up the win when Damein Hammonds picked off another pass and went 72 yards to set the final score.
Odell Greene ran for 195 yards on 35 carries with a touchdown while quarterback Alex Erby passed for 183 yards and a touchdown. Jeannette quarterback Robert Smith Jr. completed 22 of 45 passes for 382 yards and two touchdwons, but he was intercepted four times with two of those returned for the touchdowns.
CLASS 2A
So. Columbia 42,
Wilmington 14
Southern’s Gavin Garcia is a solid Division I football recruit with what he says five scholarship offers, the most recent one from Columbia of the Ivy League. He’s 5-foot-8 inches tall and weights 170 and was dominating against the Greyhounds.
Garcia ran for 217 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 89 and 74 yards while catching a 65-yard TD pass from Liam Klebon. His 74-yarder with 3:22 left in the third quarter started a 21-0 finish to the game after Wilmington (12-1) had gotten to within 21-14 just under a minute earlier in the third.
The Tigers (12-0) outgained Wilmington, 462-252. They attempted just four passes and Klebon completed all of them for 177 yards. Garcia caught three of those passes for 98 yards.
Darren Miller’s 12-yard run in the second quarter and Caelen Bender’s 17-yard pass to Mason Reed in the third to get the Greyhounds within a touchdown were Wilmington’s two scores. Ethan Susan ran for 136 yards on 25 carries.
CLASS 3A
Central Valley 35,
Wyomissing 21
Central Valley trailed 14-7 at halftime, but outscored Wyomissing 28-7 in the second half to pull away for its first state championship.
Landon Alexander and Amarian Sanders each scored two second-half touchdowns with Alexander’s 4-yard run capping a 10-play, 66-yard drive to set the final score with 2:32 remaining in the game.
Alexander ran for 120 yards on 23 carries.
Central Valley outgained Wyomissing, 324-197.
CLASS 4A
Thomas Jeff.21,
Jersey Shore 14
The Jaguars repeated after a hard-fought win over District 4’s Jersey Shore.
Thomas Jefferson (10-1) led from start to finish, leading 14-0 at halftime on a Conner Murga 3-yard run in the first quarter and Jake Pugh’s 28-yard TD pass to Preston Zandier in the second quarter.
Jersey Shore cut it to 14-7 when Dalton Dugan returned an interception 51 yards in the third quarter, but Deron Van Bibber’s 4-yard run one play after a fumble recovery put the Jaguars up 21-7 with 5:48 remaining.
Murga ran for 114 yards on 24 carries to lead TJ, which outgained Jersey Shore, 337-100. The Jaguars sacked Jersey Shore quarterback Branden Wheary seven times.
CLASS 5A
Pine-Richland 48,
Cathedral Prep 7
Six different Rams found the end zone as the WPIAL champions plowed to a rout of the District 10 Ramblers for their first title since 2017.
Caden Schweiger scored on runs of 7, 12 and 5 yards. His first TD put the Rams (11-0) up 21-0 by the 7:13 mark of the second quarter. His 5-yarder capped the game’s scoring with 4:40 left in the game. Jordan Burns ran for 130 yards on just six carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Cole Spencer threw for 179 yards and a touchdown while running for a score as well. Receiver Eli Jochem caught seven passes for 162 yards and the TD.
The Rams outgained the Ramblers, 399-244. Prep’s lone score came on Tamar Sample’s 4-yard TD pass to Patrick Fortin with 17 seconds left in the first half.
CLASS 6A
St. Joe’s Prep 62,
Central York 13
St. Joe’s Prep quarterback Kyle McCord is verbally committed to Ohio State and after his performance in his team’s third straight championship rout of Central York.
McCord completed 21 of 28 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns on tosses of 7, 45, 79 and 13 yards. Four receivers caught TD passes with Malik Cooper throwing a TD as well. Sahmir Hagans caught eight passes for 156 yards while Cooper has five catches for 114 yards.
The Hawks (6-0) led 24-0 by the 6:42 mark of the second quarter, 38-7 by halftime and then 62-7 with 5:42 left in the game.
St. Joe’s outgained Central York, 474-234.