Last week’s PIAA Board of Directors meeting did not finish with any declaration of cancellations, postponements or anything all that negative when it comes to the hot issue of the day and that is of course, then coronavirus pandemic.
In www.pennlive.com’s published story last Tuesday, PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi came out in a positive tone.
“It was the consensus of the committee for us to get as many activities of sports in starting with the fall and heat acclimatization starting on Aug. 10. We are trying to hold serve and stay the course based on any other information we received,” he said.
Lombardi went on to praise school districts in how they’ve worked their safety plans into policy, but if anything changes regarding state guidelines sent out by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration, then things obviously could change too.
Another meeting is set for July 29, but Lombardi went on to say that there’s no final date about the future of fall sports and that the PIAA is planning to have a postseason this fall.
Something that the PIAA did act on was making the discussed reduction of weight classes official. It’s going from 14 to 13 this season, presuming there is one.
The new weights: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
The old weights were 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285, so the one heavy weight was eliminated.
Looking elsewhere around the nation in regards to handling high school sports and the coronavirus pandemic with the help of coverage from www.maxpreps.com:
— The California Interscholastic Federation said Monday, as per The Associated Press, that athletic seasons will begin no earlier than December. And here’s the interesting spin. The fall, winter and spring seasons will be condensed into two seasons.
Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Both boys’ and girls’ volleyball and cross country will finish in late March.
The spring sports is an interesting platter — soccer, swimming and diving, tennis, wrestling, basketball, golf, baseball, softball and track and field. State finals for Soccer, swimming and tennis would be finished by June 5, wrestling June 12, basketball June 19, golf, June 23, and baseball, softball and track by June 26.
That looks like a lot of tough choices ahead for multi-sport athletes, although maybe not all overlap as it looks with shorter seasons within each one.
— Ohio appears to be on schedule for first-week football games as scheduled on Aug. 24 as well as the rest of the other fall sports schedules as planned.
— New York announced last week that the state’s fall sports season would be delayed and fall regional and state championships canceled.
If the state can’t get the fall season in, it will try to work its three seasons into the second half of the school year. Winter: Jan. 4 to March 13, fall March 1 to May 8 and spring April 5 to June 12.
— Maryland is also on a path that has its official preseason to start on Aug. 12, with all the obvious precautions set forth by the familiar safety plans similarly listed in Pennsylvania.
— New Jersey isn’t starting its fall season until Oct. 1 with plans for a six-game football season.
— West Virginia will delay the start of football about a month due to recent spikes in cases in the state that’s been largely spared of big numbers. Other sports may be handled differently.
— Texas pushed back the start of fall sports to football practices starting Sept. 8 with games beginning Sept. 28.
— Florida’s Athletic Association voted to recommend moving back fall practices to no earlier than Aug. 10 with football games starting no earlier than Sept. 14. Right now, the schedule is set to start as early as Aug. 20. Other sports would be delayed as well.
— Georgia postponed football two weeks, but will keep a 10-game schedule and full playoff bracket. All other fall sports will start on time. Mississippi delayed its fall season by two weeks.
— New Mexico announced that high school fall contact sports, including football and boys’ soccer, will be postponed until at least the spring semester.
— South Carolina moved fall sports practices to start from July 31 to Aug. 17 with a seven-week football season starting Sept. 11.
— Virginia announced it would delay the start of fall sports and football would not be played in the fall. It’ll meet next week to finalize details on how the fall schedule without football will run.
— Idaho announced last week to start fall sports as scheduled, as did Iowa, Arkansas, Connecticut, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and Utah.
— States not mentioned had unclear changes or new policies were being considered, or with no decisions made yet.