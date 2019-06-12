SLIPPERY ROCK — Two walkoffs and no wins for District 9 softball at Slippery Rock University Tuesday afternoon.
But for the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals, the third time in the Class 1A semifinals was a charm as they beat two-time defending champion West Greene, 3-2. It was the third time in four years the two teams met for a berth in the state final and for the Lady Cardinals, it was their first win.
After a 2-2 tie following the first inning, the only other run came in the third inning when Shay Gulvas led off with a solo home run. That was enough for the Lady Cardinals, who held on for the win on a combined eight-hitter from Ashley Wruble and Morgan Tyler.
Gulvas went 3-for-4 while Mia Meholick had two hits with a double.
Next up for the Lady Cardinals is the state finals matchup on Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field at 11 a.m. against District 11 champion Williams Valley, which routed Millersburg 15-1. It’s the fourth straight trip to the finals for Williams Valley, which last won the title in 2016.
The other two District 9 semifinals in softball lost close games on walkoffs as Cranberry fell to Frazier, 5-4, in Class 2A and Clearfield lost to Bald Eagle Area, 1-0, in Class 3A.
In the Cranberry loss, the Berries trailed 4-2 going into the top of the seventh before Malliah Shreck hit a two-out, two-run single to tie things up. But in the bottom of the seventh, Frazier pushed home the winning run. Frazier, the WPIAL runner-up, faces District 3 champion Susquenita, on Thursday at 11 a.m. also at PSU. Susquenita beat Brandywine Heights, the D3 runner-up, 7-2.
Clearfield lost a close game as well. After a scoreless 6 1/2 innings, it was BEA that pushed home the winning run with a two-out bases-loaded single from Madison Perry.
Lady Bison freshman pitcher Emma Hipps was remarkable despite hanging the loss. She tossed a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts against two walks. At one point, she threw 48 of 49 pitches for strikes. She finished with 70 pitches, 65 of them for strikes.
Obviously, BEA pitcher Madison Peters was slightly better, tossing a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and three walks.
BEA, the D6 champion, advances to Friday’s state final against D11 champion Pine Grove Area at PSU starting at 1:30 p.m.
OTHER STATE FINALS IN SOFTBALL — In Class 4A, it’s D3 third seed West Perry against WPIAL champion Elizabeth Forward on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. In Class 5A, D3 third seed Lampeter Strasburg meets WPIAL third seed Penn Trafford on Friday at 4 p.m. In Class 6A, D2 champion Hazleton faces D3 champion Central Dauphin Thursday at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL ROUNDUP — The last D9 team in the state playoffs was Elk County Catholic, the Class 1A champion. Last Friday against D6 champion Bishop McCort, the Crusaders dropped a 5-2 decision. McCort then lost to D10 champion West Middlesex, 6-4, on Tuesday. West Middlesex meets D3 champion Greenwood in Thursday’s final at PSU’s Medlar Field starting at 1 p.m.
Other finals matchups:
Class 2A: D12 champion Devon Prep vs. WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A: D6 champion Mount Union vs. D11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond, Thursday, 4 p.m. Mount Union beat D10 champion Franklin, 3-1, Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois.
Class 4A: D4 champion Selinsgrove vs. WPIAL champion Beaver, Friday, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: D3 third seed Red Land vs. D3 fourth seed Lampeter Strasburg, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Class 6A: D1 fifth seed Souderton vs. D1 runner-up Central Bucks South, Friday, 10:30 a.m.