BROCKWAY — District 9’s final football team remaining in the PIAA playoffs was knocked out of the Class 1A quarterfinals last Saturday afternoon at Varischetti Field.
The Reynolds Raiders, usually a wrestling-only visitor to District 9 territory over the years at the Ultimate Duals in Brookville, edged Redbank Valley 19-14 to reach this Friday’s semifinal against WPIAL champion Jeannette.
Both Reynolds and Redbank Valley rosters had a handful of familiar wrestling names, including the Raiders’ Cole Toy. The returning state medalist in wrestling had rushed for over 1,100 yards for the 8-0 Raiders and he finished with 135 yards on 27 carries.
Toy’s 2-yard TD run with 6:51 left in the game put the Raiders up 19-7. The Bulldogs got it to within 19-14 on Cam Wagner’s 12-yard TD pass to Trenten Rupp with 5:11 remaining, but Reynolds ran out the clock.
Reynolds hosts Jeannette Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs, who won their first-ever state playoff game in last week’s 28-15 win over Northern Bedford, had their season ended at 7-1.
Reynolds ran for 236 yards against a Bulldogs defense that had yielded just 323 rushing yards in the first seven games of the year.
Redbank Valley managed to gain 165 yards against Reynolds.
Three D9 sports teams reached Tuesday’s semifinal round in volleyball and soccer — Clarion and DuBois in Class 1A and 3A volleyball and the Brockway boys in Class 1A soccer.
Here’s a roundup of Saturday’s games:
— In volleyball, Clarion advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals at WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin with a three-set (25-10, 25-23, 25-11) win over West Shamokin. Clarion and West Shamokin were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 1A state rankings.
Tuesday’s Lady Cats vs. Bishop Canevin winner lands in the state finals on Saturday against Tuesday’s other semifinal winner, either Marian Catholic or Sacred Heart, at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg starting at 10:30 p.m.
In Class 3A, DuBois had received a bye into the quarterfinals, but COVID-19 concerns at their scheduled foe Conneaut Area, the D10 champion, forced Conneaut to lose. The Lady Beavers were scheduled to visit Franklin Regional Tuesday with the winner facing either York Suburban or Bethlehem Catholic also at Cumberland Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley, the D9 Class 2A champion which beat D5’s Chestnut Ridge in last Tuesday’s first round, was swept by reigning state champion North Catholic, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.
— In soccer, the Brockway Rovers advanced to Tuesday’s Class 1A semifinals with a 4-0 win over D6 champion Belleville Mennonite. The Rovers faced WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals with the winner facing either Faith Christian or Tulpehocken in Friday’s final at Hersheypark Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
Other D9 teams knocked out with quarterfinal losses included the Class 1A girls’ champion Redbank Valley in a 1-0 double overtime loss at home to D10 champion Cambridge Springs. Class 3A boys’ champion DuBois was routed by D10’s Cathedral Prep 13-2, Class 2A boys’ champion Karns City was blanked 2-0 by Deer Lakes and Class 2A girls’ champion Clearfield lost to North Catholic, 5-2.