KITTANNING — The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team couldn’t have picked a worse time than to have one of their poorest shooting performances of the season coming in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs in a 59-39 loss to the Cornell Raiders Tuesday night at Armstrong High School.
The Lions shot 28 percent from two-point range (13-for-37) while shooting 13 percent (2-for-16) from 3-point range for the game.
“I can’t explain what happened tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We showed no emotion from the beginning. We missed seven or eight layups in the opening half alone yet we were still in the game only down four.”
The Lions’ season ended at 23-5 while Cornell advances to Friday’s quarterfinals against Vincentian, which eliminated Elk County Catholic in a 63-57 win also Tuesday night.
Hayden and Ian Callen accounted for 33 of the Lions’ 39 points with 18 and 15 respectively. Curvin Goheen added four points with the other two points coming on one free throw each from Julian Laugand and Mitch Knepp.
The Lions’ Deion Deas, the team’s top scorer going into the game at 20.2 points per game, was held scoreless.
“I don’t have an explanation,” said Ferguson in regards to Deas going scoreless.
Kaden Divito paced three Raiders in double figures with 19 points, Isaiah Langston added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while Zaier Harrison scored 12 points. Jeavontae King-Walton chipped in with nine points.
Both teams struggled offensively through much of the first quarter. C-L led 8-7 with 3:32 to play in the quarter before a 5-0 run by Cornell put the Raiders ahead 12-8 with 1:44 to play. An Ian Callen basket trimmed the lead to two at 12-10 by the end of the quarter.
Harrison scored eight of the 12 for Cornell.
An 8-2 run by Cornell over the first five minutes of the second quarter pushed their lead to eight at 20-12 with 2:32 to play. C-L then closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to close to within four at 22-18 by halftime.
“We were trying to get them into the game emotionally by trying different offensive and defensive sets,” said Ferguson. “Nothing was working for us. For as bad as we were shooting we were only down four at halftime so we knew we were in the game.”
A 7-2 spurt by Cornell to start the third quarter pushed their lead to nine at 29-20. An Ian Callen basket cut the lead to seven at 29-22 with 4:23 to play in the third. Cornell then essentially put the game away with three straight three’s in three trips with two coming from King-Walton and one from Drew Lopez. Hayden Callen hit a three sandwiched between the Cornell three’s which put the lead up to 13 at 38-25. The teams traded baskets which kept the lead at 13 (40-27) after three.
“You can’t allow teams like that to get ahead,” said Ferguson. “That third quarter the way it started with them knocking down their shots and then they started hitting three’s which turned into a real problem for us. At that point it didn’t matter what we were trying to do.”
After an Ian Callen basket started the fourth, the Raiders followed with an 8-0 run for a 48-29 lead. The Lions would get no closer than 17 the rest of the quarter which came after a Hayden Callen basket made the score 52-35. A 7-4 edge the rest of the way by Cornell set the final score.
“It’s really disappointing for us to have a game with this big of a final margin when we know we had the talent to have a much better game,” said Ferguson. “Not to take anything away from Cornell who they have a great team with their quickness and strength. With that being said I’m still proud of my guys for putting together the type of season we had.”
In last weekend’s state opener:
FRIDAY, March 8
C-L 62, Juniata Valley 51
At the Altoona Fieldhouse last week, sophomore Hayden Callen scored half of the Lions’ 62 points with a 31-point effort in helping them fend off a late Juniata Valley rally.
Callen also added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Deion Deas added 13 points while Ian Callen also ended with a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards. Julian Laugand, while not scoring, collected seven steals.
“There are certain nights when (Hayden Callen) is feeling it both offensively and defensively,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “He’s a great 3-point shooter and with his length he is also able to take the ball to the hole. He’s our third-leading scorer, but tonight he was on. Any night we have guys who can score and tonight it was Hayden’s turn.”
Callen’s night wasn’t his career-high. He lit up Forest Area for 35 points back in December. This one, however, came in a big moment.
“I was just fired up tonight,” said Callen. “I was getting into the paint and finishing so that’s how it went. We’ve been playing for four months now and coach told us in the locker room to let it all out there and I think we did that tonight.”
The Lions appeared on their way to a blowout win over the D6 champions and extended to a 17-point, 55-38 lead with 4:11 left in the game.
The Hornets then turned up their defense and forced some C-L turnovers and ill-advised shots which helped them go on a 13-0 run to close the gap to four at 55-51 with 1:31 to play.
“We’ve had trouble with our discipline at times,” said Ferguson. “We just want to get out and run no matter what the score is. At that point in the game we didn’t need to do that. That’s a maturity level kind of thing. I was glad we were able to survive that stretch.”
But Hayden Callen then made two free throws and a layup to push the lead back to eight at 59-51 with 53 seconds to play. C-L then made 3 of 6 free throws over the final 38 seconds to set the final score.
“You come into games like this and you don’t know what to expect because it’s a team you haven’t seen before,” said Ferguson. “What you see on film doesn’t do justice to what teams can do. I felt we could match up well with them. Our key was keeping Cameron (Collins) their point guard from shooting three’s and dribble penetration. We did pretty well with that until they were making that run in the fourth quarter.”
Collins led Juniata Valley with 22 points, Quinn Zinobile added 12, Jaxson Rand nine, and Grant Musser six.
The Lions led 11-10 after the first quarter. Hayden Callen scored six straight points while Deas added a bucket for a 19-10 lead forcing a timeout by Juniata Valley at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter. The Hornets closed to within eight (23-15) with 1:27 to play in the half on a 3-point play by Cameron Collins. After Hayden Callen scored and Jacob Hensor added a pair of free throws, C-L held a 26-17 halftime lead.
C-L bumped its lead to 16 at 35-19 with a 9-2 run to start the second half. Once again, Callen was the catalyst with seven of the nine points.
Each team then scored 10 points over the final 4:33 of the third quarter leaving the Lions with a 45-29 lead after three.
The Lions won their first state playoff game in their first appearance since the 2015 run to the quarterfinals. They beat North Catholic and Vincentian before losing to Farrell.
C-L improved to 2-0 against Juniata Valley in the state playoffs, last beating the Hornets in their 1976 first-round matchup, 52-46. That year, the Lions made the first of their two trips to the quarterfinals.
