It’s been a busy time for the PIAA and it’s member schools as they try to ramp up some type of plan going into a fall sports season.
While Governor Tom Wolf’s administration recommended Jan. 1 as the re-start of any scholastic sports season, the PIAA last Friday decided to move forward with a fall season.
At the District 9 level, planning was further complicated by the Intermediate Unit 9 — 14 D9 school districts in the northern part of the district — mandating that scholastic sports involving member schools should stay within that region, or a bubble so to speak.
Tuesday in a day-long video conference Zoom meetings with the District 9 Football League members and then the District 9 Committee, some decisions were made regarding the fall scheduling.
— In reaction to the Intermediate Unit 9 announcement Monday (read below), the D9 Football League will re-work scheduling to reflect those schools in the “bubble” and in the south part of the district outside of that region. Schools such as Sheffield, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys will have until Thursday at noon to confirm their intentions.
So, the IU9 “bubble” region is current Large School Division teams Bradford, Kane and Ridgway and Small School teams Port Allegany, Smethport, Otto-Eldred, Cameron County and Coudersport.
The definite teams south of that region in the other schedule group would be Large School teams DuBois, Central Clarion, Brookville, Punxsutawney, Moniteau and Karns City and Small School programs Redbank Valley, Curwensville, Keystone, Union/A-C Valley and Brockway.
While the IU9 policy is to start the football season Sept. 18, the south region of the district plans to go Sept. 11, so it’ll be a six- to eight-game schedule for the south region and five to seven for the IU9 teams.
“Everyone’s priority for the schedule is that they just want to play football,” said Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne, also the league’s president. “We are going to do our best to put as many small schools playing other smalls as possible.”
The schedule will be drawn through Nov. 6 with an uncertain playoff schedule ahead. Those decisions haven’t been finalized by the D9 Committee.
Osborne said the League officers plan to work out the complete schedule and have ready to present by Monday.
— Osborne confirmed that one move made by the D9 ADs Tuesday was to postpone the start of the junior high girls’ basketball schedule that runs in the early fall to begin Oct. 5. Schools that play that schedule that’s not in the IU9 region are Brookville, DuBois, Curwensville, Brockway, Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic. Those schools might now be able to match up some later-season games with Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference teams that begin later in the fall.
— As far as other sports schedules affected by the IU9 bubble decision, Osborne indicated that no move was made by the committee and that canceled games, meets or matches would need to be rescheduled with other available schools.
Here’s a recap at the other key events since last week’s edition:
IU9 ANNOUNCEMENT, MONDAY, Aug 24: The Intermediate Unit 9 “release” turned up on the Ridgway Area School District Facebook page. The IU9 is the group of schools in McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter counties, which would be 14 schools — Austin, Bradford, Cameron County, Coudersport, Galeton (not D9), Johnsonburg, Kane, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Northern Potter, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport.
Elk County Catholic, a private school located in St. Marys, would be located within the “bubble” of IU9, but it wasn’t known if the school will follow the policy announced.
“Following the PIAA’s vote on Friday, August 21, 2020, to allow fall sports to be a local decision and in the absence of a response from Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine, the Superintendents of the public schools in the McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties will propose to each of their respective School Boards, a regional fall sports schedule with the first week of competition being Sept. 14. The athletic directors and high school principals are in the process of revising schedules in preparation for the individual District’s proposals. The pandemic coordinators are revising fall sports health and safety plans and moving those plans forward for approval to each School Board.
“Per the PIAA’s position, if each school’s coaches, athletes, officials, and parents/guardians strictly adhere to the school district’s health and safety plan for athletics, student athletes and coaches should be reasonably safe to play fall sports.
“Regardless of the precautions in place, there is an increased risk of an exposure to COVID 19 for participants in fall sports. Ultimately, it is the parent/guardian’s decision regarding whether their child will participate. The Superintendents and School Boards wish to provide student athletes with every opportunity to have a fall sports season in the safest manner possible.
“We believe the opportunity for students to participate in athletic and extra-curricular activities is important to their overall mental health and well-being and such experiences create an overall positive school climate. We also recognize the balance between physical health and mental health during a global pandemic. School organized events that include strict adherence to protocols, wellness screenings of participants, and district to district communication affords a balance between ensuring physical health and mental health.
“Each school district’s pandemic coordinator will carefully monitor the extent of community spread in their counties and school districts and will cancel games in order to ensure not risking an exposure beyond an athletic team’s membership in a specific school district. School districts will not exceed the participation guidelines per Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine.
“Specifically, at outdoor venues there can be 250 participants and at indoor venues there can be 25 participants. Those participants include: student athletes, band members, cheerleaders, coaches, directors, officials, game management/help, and ambulance staff (football). Spectators will not be permitted. There will be no concessions. Further, senior nights will be planned for very early in the season to ensure that seniors are properly honored. Each District will make every effort to live stream Fall athletic events to their communities, to the extent that they are capable.”
The proposal, pending each school board’s adoption, basically mandates that IU9 schools will not play regular-season competition against any school not located within IU9. The obvious question about postseason contests and events does not have an answer yet.
PIAA SAYS IT’S A GO — Last Friday, the much anticipated announcement did finally happen as the PIAA Board of Directors, by vote of 25-5, approved playing fall sports with decisions on whether or not to play being made at the local level.
““The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor,” the PIAA’s release read. “As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools’ adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue.”
The restrictions on facilities in regard to fans has not changed, meaning 25 for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.