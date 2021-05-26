When: Friday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. With the first-ever one-day format at the PIAA Championships this year — Class 3A is Saturday — all track races over 200 meters are finals only with the top eight times medaling. There will be a preliminary race in the 100 and 200 dashes along with the 110/100 hurdles.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Friday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Brookville and C-L athletes’ schedules are listed, including finals if made. Seeding ranking (based on district performance) is listed in parenthesis:
BOYS
Brookville
4x800 relay: 20. Hayden Kramer, Jack Gill, Garner McMaster, Calvin Doolittle. Event runs at 10:20 a.m.
110 hurdles: 14. Ian Pete. Prelims at 9:30 a.m. Final at Noon.
100 dash: 3. Jack Krug, 9. Jace Miner. Prelims at 9:50 a.m. Final at 12:15 a.m.
4x100 relay: 5. Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug, Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner. Final at 12:50 p.m.
400 dash: 16. Kyle MacBeth. Final at 1:20 p.m.
200 dash: 5. Jack Krug, 12. Jace Miner. Prelims at 11 a.m. Final at 2:35 p.m.
Javelin: 2. Kyle MacBeth. Final at 9 a.m.
GIRLS
Brookville
100 hurdles: 22. Rylee Stancliffe. Prelims at 9:30 a.m. Final at noon.
100 dash: 19. Morgan Monnoyer. Prelims at 9:15 a.m. Final at 12:15 a.m.
4x100 relay: 17. Rylee Stancliffe, Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer. Alternate: Laynee Sorbin. Final at 12:50 p.m.
400 dash: 24. Emily Martz. Final at 1:20 p.m.
300 hurdles: 20. Rylee Stancliffe. Final at 1:50 p.m.
200 dash: 15. Morgan Monnoyer. Prelim at 11 a.m. Final at 2:35 p.m.
4x400 relay: 19. Rylee Stancliffe, Sadie Shofestall, Morgan Monnoyer, Emily Martz. Alternate: Emma Fiscus. Final at 3 p.m.
Triple jump: 22. Laynee Sorbin. Final at 9 a.m.
C-L
Long jump: 11. Brooke Kessler. Final at Noon.