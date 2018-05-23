When: Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. In all races except the 3,200-meter run, athletes must qualify for the finals in a preliminary race on Friday. In the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles, two rounds of of qualifying races narrow the field to eight finalists.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Saturday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings
STATE QUALIFIERS
Brookville and C-L athletes’ schedules are listed, including finals if made. Seeding ranking (based on district performance) is listed in parenthesis:
Brookville
Boys
Long jump: Bryan Dworek (14) and De-Angelo Coffey (16), Friday 9 a.m.
110 hurdles: Dillon Olson (17), Friday, 11 a.m.
100 dash: Ian Thrush (24), Friday, 11:30 a.m
1,600 run: Ethan Brentham (16), Friday, noon.
High jump: De-Angelo Coffey (T15), Friday, 12:30 p.m.
4x100 relay: Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank (3), Friday, 1 p.m.
300 hurdles: Dillon Olson (12), Friday, 3 p.m.
200 dash: Ian Thrush (4), Friday, 4 p.m.
4x400 relay: Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, John Frank (8), Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Relay alternates: Cameron Hooven, Addison Singleton, Kyle MacBeth.
Girls
100 hurdles: Brooke Quairiere (26), Friday, 10:30 a.m.
300 hurdles: Dani MacBeth (26), Friday, 3 p.m.
4x400 relay: Rylee Stancliffe, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth (15), Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Pole vault: Mattisen Drake (T10), Saturday, 9 a.m.
Relay alternates: Faith Park, Emma Fiscus.
C-L
Boys
Javelin: Riley Hummell (7), Friday, 9 a.m.
