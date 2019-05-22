When: Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. In all races except the 3,200-meter run, athletes must qualify for the finals in a preliminary race on Friday. In the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles, two rounds of qualifying races narrow the field to eight finalists.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Saturday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings
STATE QUALIFIERS
Brookville and C-L athletes’ schedules are listed, including finals if made. Seeding ranking (based on district performance) is listed in parenthesis:
BROOKVILLE
BOYS
110 hurdles: 4. Dillon Olson, 7. Addison Singleton. (Prelims, Friday, 11 a.m.; Semifinals, Saturday, 10:15 a.m.; Finals, 12:25 p.m.).
100 dash: 2. Ian Thrush, 4. Bryan Dworek, 12. Cabe Park. (Semifinals, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.; Finals, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.).
4x100 relay: 1. Cabe Park, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, Bryan Dworek. (Prelims, Friday, 1 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 1:20 p.m.).
300 hurdles: 4. Dillon Olson. (Prelims, Friday, 3 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:05 p.m.).
200 dash: 1. Ian Thrush, 3. Bryan Dworek, 7. Jack Krug. (Prelims, Friday, 4 p.m.; Semifinals, Saturday, 11:45 a.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:45 p.m.).
4x400 relay: 7. Dillon Olson, Kyle MacBeth, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush. Alternates: Ian Pete, Addison Singleton. (Prelims, Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 3:05 p.m. approx.).
Long jump: 5. Bryan Dworek. (Friday, 9 a.m.).
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 12. Brooke Quairiere, Friday, 10:30 a.m. (Semifinals, Saturday 10 a.m.; Finals, Saturday 12:15 p.m).
100 dash: 21. Morgan Monnoyer, Friday, 11:30 a.m. (Semifinals, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.; Finals, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.).
4x100 relay: 12. Morgan Monnoyer, Madison Johnson, Dani MacBeth, Morgan Johnson. Alternates: Emily Martz, Mya Morey. (Prelims, Friday, 1 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 1:20 p.m.).
300 hurdles: 21. Dani MacBeth. (Prelims, Friday, 3 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 2:05 p.m.).
4x400 relay: 23. Emily Martz, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth. Alternates: Madison McAninch, Mya Morey. (Prelims, Friday, 4:30 p.m.; Finals, Saturday, 3:05 p.m. approx.).
CLARION-LIMESTONE
BOYS
Javelin: 7. Ian Callen. (Friday, 9 a.m.).