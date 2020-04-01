Release from the PIAA on Monday:
March 30, 2020
On Monday, March 30, 2020, the PIAA Board of Directors, due to the closure of schools and the “stay at home” directives imparted by Governor Wolf in 26 counties, met via teleconference to discuss various items that would have been part of its regularly scheduled Board of Directors Meeting of March 18, 2020.
Administrative items discussed included the postponement of Annual Spring District Meetings as well as means to permit voting by member schools on a Board proposed Constitutional amendment. All votes on this amendment need to be submitted to the Executive Director by May 1st. Also, each PIAA District must elect its committee members and re-organize by July 1st. These are actions that are required by the PIAA Constitution.
Other items discussed included a clarification in the waiver provision for post-season eligibility; modernizing the policy language for correcting school enrollment counts; adding definitions in the Glossary to match the Department of Education on the defining of types of schools; adding additional penalties to players and coaches ejected from a contest for unsportsmanlike behaviors; adopting a revised calendar for the PIAA Golf Championships and defeating a proposal to change the starting date of scrimmages in football and winter sports.
As for 2020 winter and spring sports, no action was taken regarding the start of spring sports or the possible re-start of the winter championships. This afternoon, Governor Wolf announced all schools are to remain closed indefinitely. PIAA will continue to receive and assess information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education before making any decisions regarding re-starting sports activities.
PIAA will post a full summary of this meeting in the very near future. The Board reminded all to please continue to practice good health habits as continually being promoted by the PA Department of Health:
By working as a team we can help fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Stay calm; stay home; stay safe.