BROOKVILLE — Alan Reitz of Brookville carded his first ace while playing in the Monday Night League at Pinecrest Country Club.
He found the cup on the 149-yard No. 9 hole while playing with Dave Osborne, Randall Martz and Shane Robinson. It was the second hole-in-one at the course this year. Alan Wein aced No. 12 in May.
In other course news:
MEN’S DAY from July 2: The foursome of Tim Kammerdeiner, Michael Fritz, Mark Powell and Matt Melillo shot a 139 to win low gross score honors. The foursome of Dave Osborne, Bill Barrett, Don Espy Jr. and Nate Simpson won low net score with a 133, one shot ahead of the foursome of Andy Martino, Braden Martini, Matt Mohney and Steve Clark.
Two teams tied for third with a 135 — the foursome of Mike and Terry Gray, Eric Coder and Ray Carlson, and the team of Jamie Holt, Dan Olson, Greg Truitt and Kevin Hoffman.
Five skins winners recorded four eagles with Martini on No. 7, Powell on No. 8, and Johnathan McLaughlin on No. 10. McLaughlin (No. 15) and Chris Neil (No. 17) also won skins.
TUESDAY (June 30) SKINS winners were Dan Olson (No. 1), Mark Neiswonger (No. 3), Mike Schuckers (Nos. 14 and 18), Russ Wieszczyk (No. 15) and Chris Taylor (No. 17).
LADIES DAY RESULTS (June 30) — The event was Audrey’s Game and Linda Gray won top honors. Finishing second through fifth were Judy Gatehouse, Lindsay Hanna, Judy Roberts and Alice Simpson.
HUSBAND-WIFE CO-TITLE — Tying with a gross score of 82 on June 30 were the duos of Larry and Vicki Smith, and Mark and Sheryl Riesmeyer.
A three-way tie happened in the net score division with a 66 — the teams of Terry and Linda Gray, Rick and Nancy Smoose, and Rick and Judy Roberts.