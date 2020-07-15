BROOKVILLE — Birdying the seventh hole of the playoff, the duo of Ralph Atkinson and Chris Kiehl won the first flight title at last weekend’s Member-Member Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club.
Atkinson and Kiehl tied Michael Fritz and Bill McAninch after 36 holes in the one best ball of two stroke format event with a 134. Finishing third two strokes back was the team of Mark Powell and Tim Kammerdeiner.
Dave Osborne and Barry Reinard won the second flight with a 139, 10 strokes ahead of Denny Ames and Don Espy Jr. In third with a 150 were Jamie Holt and Craig Coon.
Jeff Hepler and Mike Winklmann shot a 159 to win the third flight, four strokes better than Tom Simpson and Bob Mackenzie. Finishing third with a 165 were Alan Reitz and Bill Gatehouse.
TUESDAY LADIES DAY results from July 7: The team of Judy Gatehouse, Lindsey Hanna, Cheryl Kush and Evie Balla scored a 72 in the Card Game setup to win the event.
TUESDAY SKINS from July 7 went to Tom McClaine (Nos. 1 and 15), Nate Simpson (No. 14) and Dave Osborne (No. 16).
MONDAY NIGHT LEAGUE results from July 6: The team of Dave Osborne, Alan Reitz, Randall Martz and Shane Robinson scored a 37 with two teams finishing with 34 — Paul Pysh, Barry Reinard, Bob Radaker and Boyd Kerr, and the team of Terry Nicholson, Ernie Erlandson, Russ Wiesczyk and John Alcorn. Fourth went to Tom Simpson, Tom Ray, D.J. Sayers and David Taylor.