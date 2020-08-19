BROOKVILLE — Recent golf results from Pinecrest Country Club:
SATURDAY BEST BALL OF TWO, from Aug. 15 — The foursome of Ray Carlson, Michael Fritz, Bill Barrett and Andy Martino won the low gross score honors with a 137.
In low net score, the team of Mike Gray, Dan Olson, Tim Kammerdeiner and Alex Acree shot a 134 for a four-stroke win over Tom Simpson, Bill Gatehouse, Wally Simpson and Gary Gilhousen. Two teams shot a 139 to tie for third place — the team of Tyler Toy, Jake Bowser, Matt Wieszczyk and Bert Lauble, and the team of Rick Tote, Eric Sterner, Larry Weary and Mike McMurray.
Skins went to Carlson (Nos. 4, 6 and 12), Kammerdeiner (No. 15), Wieszczyk (No. 14), Mike Gray (No. 17) and Tom McClaine (No. 16). Skill prizes went to Carlson (closest to pins on Nos. 2 and 11), Laugle (closest to pin on No. 6) and Bowser (closest to the pin on No. 14).
MEN’S DAY OUT from Thursday, Aug. 13 at Whispering Woods in Erie had skins won by Brian Dougherty (No. 1), Ben Pete (No. 3), Don Espy Jr. (No. 6), Mark Neiswonger (No. 13), Mark Powell (No. 16) and Chris Neil (No. 18).
LADIES DAY RESULTS from Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Judy Gatehouse won low gross score honors with a 94 while Bonnie Yeaney won low net score with a 65. Bonnie Lefevre was second with a 71.
TUESDAY, Aug. 11 SKINS — For the men went to Dan Luton (Nos. 2, 12 and 14), Mark Neiswonger (No. 5), Brian Dougherty (No. 8) and Gregg Rafferty (No. 9).