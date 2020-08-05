BROOKVILLE — The fifth hole-in-one was sunk at Pinecrest Country Club recently when Jake Leadbetter aced No. 9. A week after that, he aced No. 3 on the club’s disc golf course.
He joins Barry Reinard (No. 12), Wade Northey (No. 9), Alan Reitz (No. 9) and Alan Wein (No. 12) on this year’s list.
Here are the latest golf updates from the club:
SATURDAY SKINS results from Sunday: Johnathan McLaughlin (No. 6), Craig Coon (No. 7), John Pysh (No. 8), D.J. Sayers (No. 12), Tom McClaine (No. 15), Russ Wieszczyk (No. 17) and Bill McAninch (No. 18).
MEN’S DAY RESULTS from July 30: The team of Dan Olson, Mark Powell, Tom McClaine and Jake Bowser won low gross score honors with a 130.
Winning the low net score with a 124 was the foursome of Mike and Terry Gray, Andy Martino and Eric Coder. Tying for second with a 126 were the teams of Denny Ames, Larry Weary, Bill Reitz and Mike McMurray, and Bill Barrett, Don Espy Jr., Jamie Holt and Matt Melillo.
Skins winners were Dan Olson (Nos. 5 and 8) with an eagle No. 8, Brian Dougherty (No. 6) and Eric Cody (No. 7, eagle).
LADIES DAY RESULTS from July 28. The event was throw out a par 3, 4, 5: 1. Judy Roberts 53, 2. Lindsay Hanna 57, 3. Judy Gatehouse 59, T4. Cheryl Kush and Alice Sampson, 60.
TUESDAY SKINS from July 28: Bill McAninch (No. 1), Mike Schuckers (Nos. 2 and 17), Mark Neiswonger (No. 4), Don Espy Jr. (No. 5), Bob Mackenzie (No. 6), Tom McClaine (No. 8), Brentham (No. 10), Tighe Truman (No. 14), Brian Dougherty (No. 16).