BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders varsity baseball program is holding a pitching/catching clinic for children ages 7 to 12 on Sunday at the Zufall Field Little League complex from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Instead of a registration fee, the Raiders are asking all participants to bring 10 non-perishable food items (boxed or bagged) for donation to the local food bank.
Register by emailing Chad Weaver at cweaver@jeffersoncountypa.com by Friday.
LITTLE LEAGUE OPENING — After a season layoff for all age divisions below 13 last year, the Brookville Area Little League is set to go once again.
Opening days are tentatively set for the first week of May.
League officials announced that approximately 254 youths signed up for T-Ball, baseball or softball — 168 for T-Ball and baseball combined and 86 for softball.
There will be six T-Ball teams, three teams each in Machine, Minor and Major (10-12-year-old) baseball with some inter-league scheduling involved with the Major baseball division with other leagues.
In softball there are three minor league machine pitch teams and three major division teams.
Follow Brookville Area Little League’s Facebook page and brookvillearealittleleague.com for up-to-date announcements.