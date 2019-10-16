BROOKVILLE — Meeting its coach’s ultimatum, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team took care of its must-win situation in a 4-0 win over visiting Forest Area Monday on Senior Night at the football field.
For head coach Kaitlyn Hill, her Lady Raiders needed a win to meet their own playoff qualification. Shutting out the Fires gave them their fourth straight win as they take a 7-10 record into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at St. Marys.
“I told the girls they just need to believe in themselves and they knew they could do it. It was a matter of them putting it all together out there and wanting to win the game for themselves,” Hill said.
They’ll likely be the fourth seed in the four-team Class AA bracket with a probable matchup with defending champion Karns City. Last year, Brookville as the No. 4 seed and knocked off top-seeded in the semifinals before losing to the Lady Gremlins.
“Coming in as underdogs, but that’s why you play the games, to see who wins. The standings give you a seed, but that’s it,” Hill said.
Against Forest, Madison McAninch turned in another strong game by scoring three of Brookville’s goals. Her first goal came off a Kara Foster pass with 19:43 left in the first half.
Then in the second half, she put in an unassisted goal at the 26:50 mark and 9:41 mark from another thru-pass with 9:41 remaining to set the final score.
That’s 24 goals for McAninch out of her team’s 40 for the season.
“She’s had a fantastic season,” Hill said. “It doesn’t surprise me. She’s really taught herself to playing it to herself in games. That’s something we’ve taught her, but you can’t do it until you’re out there and she’s taught herself to do that and gives herself an opportunities. She’s had a ton of opportunities and has given others opportunities.
“Alayna (Haight) has sent so thru-balls to her, Megan Mealy, Kara (Foster) from defense, anyone out there knows how to put a thru-ball to Mac and that’s what we focus on.”
The first of the game was a gift compliments of Forest putting it into its own net when goalkeeper Faythlynn Vanek kicked the ball off the back of one of her teammates and into the net at the 21:54 mark of the first half.
Brookville outshot Forest 12-0.
At halftime, the Lady Raiders honored their seniors Emily Kramer, Hope Byers, Foster, Mealy, McAninch, Emily Muders and Hannah Peterson.
Six of the seven are seniors and it’s a big chunk of a current roster of 17 players.
“They all have contributed in some form and that’ll be a hard transition this year, something to work on to fill those positions,” Hill said. “They’ve been the go-to girls. they knew what the program was and where we wanted it to go and they hung on to me and doing exactly what we’ve been needed from them.”
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
Brookville 7, Punxsutawney 0
Winning its third game in four days, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team blanked Punxsutawney, 7-0, on the road Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders got three goals from Madison McAninch, two from Emily Kramer and a goal apiece from Alayna Haight and Megan Mealy.
Breanna McKendree and Rylee Stancliffe added assists.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
Brookville 2,
Ridgway 1
Also at home, Madison McAninch scored two goals off assists from Kara Foster as the Lady Raiders held on for a 2-1 win over visiting Ridgway.
McAninch’s first goal came with 6:41 left in the first half. She put the Lady Raiders up 2-0 at the 23:59 mark of the second half before Ridgway scored its goal with 13 seconds left in the game.