STRATTANVILLE — Second-year head coach Don Montgomery faces a challenge as his Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team enters the season with just 13 players on their roster, but despite the number crunch, he feels the goals for his team remain the same as any other season.
“The low numbers is going to force us to change our base formation which is designed to make us play a little more defensive minded,” said Montgomery. “It will still allow us to attack when necessary.”
The Lions lost five seniors from last season’s team which finished 5-8 and failed to make the playoffs after a trip to the postseason the previous season.
“After qualifying for the playoffs the previous season and with what we had coming back we felt we had a good chance to get another playoff berth,” said Montgomery. “Obviously, we fell short of that goal. We had some games which we felt we shouldn’t have lost, We had some chances, but things didn’t go our way so now we’re going to try and regroup this season.”
Eight players return from last season, so Montgomery does have quite a few experienced players, but as Montgomery pointed out the Lions only return two full time starters.
“We have eight of 13 players returning, but only two of those started every game,” said Montgomery. “We had several guys who played a lot but none of them were regular starters. I do have 13 soccer players which helps. These guys are committed and they want to try and do better every day.”
Montgomery is also dealing with a fairly young group as the Lions only have one senior in Ben Murtha. Four juniors Ryker Bingham, Austin Coull, Beau Verdill, and newcomer Nick Schweitzer. Sophomores Cody Whitling, Nate Megnin, Peyton Smith, and Charlie Franchino return along with Brock Smith joining the team. Three freshman in Bailey Verdill, Tyler Bingham, and Reece Geiger.
“Despite the low numbers our goal hasn’t changed,” said Montgomery. “We still want to qualify for the playoffs and go after a District title. We have that goal and we know we’ll have to work harder to achieve that. Of course if we sustain an injury or two that will change things. We know things will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”
C-L opens the season on Tuesday at home against Brookville.
ROSTER
Senior: Ben Murtha.
Juniors: Ryker Bingham, Austin Coull, Beau Verdill, Nick Schweitzer.
Sophomores: Cody Whitling, Nate Megnin, Peyton Smith, Charlie Franchino, Brock Smith.
Freshman: Bailey Verdill, Tyler Bingham, Reece Geiger.
SCHEDULE
September
3-Brookville
5-at Karns City, 7 p.m.
7-at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.
12-Keystone
14-West Shamokin, 11 a.m.
17-at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
19-at Forest Area, Marienville, 4 p.m.
23-Ridgway
30-at Keystone
October
2-at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
7-at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
8-Redbank Valley
10-Forest Area
12-Karns City, 10 a.m.
Games start at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted