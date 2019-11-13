DuBOIS — The only blemish on the Clarion Bobcats’ 10-1 season waits for them in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game Saturday at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium starting at 6 p.m.
It’ll be a rematch with the three-time defending champion Ridgway Elkers, another 10-1 team, with a 1 p.m. kickoff. It was the Elkers who dealt the Bobcats a 42-0 loss back on Oct. 4 in Ridgway.
In that one, the Elkers piled up a 28-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a Mercy Rule win, getting the running clock going less than two minutes into the second half.
That stopped the Bobcats’ 6-0 start and since that loss, Clarion has won four in a row including last week’s 27-13 semifinal win over Kane.
Ridgway, which won the Class 1A titles in 2016 and 2017, beat Brockway 14-7 for last year’s Class 2A crown. This year, the Elkers were upset by Kane in the second week of the season, 25-21, and have won nine straight games since.
Three of those games have been somewhat close for the Elkers, who held off Karns City twice in close games including last week’s 34-27 semifinal win also in DuBois. Three weeks before that, they won at Karns City in a regular-season matchup 19-13.
The Elkers also built a 28-0 lead against Brookville and won 28-14 to secure their second straight Large School Division title at the end of the regular-season.
Their other seven wins were blowouts and the Elkers have given up an average of just 10.6 points per game while scoring almost 40 at 39.6 per contest.
So the team is built on defense first, which yielded only 227 yards per game going into the Karns City matchup. In that one, the Gremlins went for 351 yards, including 252 on the ground.
The Elkers had four defensive players named to the Large School Division’s All-Star team, anchored by senior Gabe Watts (72 tackles, 12 sacks), who was named Defensive Lineman of the Year. Senior linebacker Robert Briggs led the team with 118 tackles.
While Ridgway’s offense has maintained a run-first theme with enough passing to keep defenses honest through the past few years, last week’s passing performance by senior quarterback Paul Gresco was the best-ever during head coach Mark Heindl’s 12-year tenure, including the entire co-operative program run that began in 2013.
Gresco completed 18 of 22 passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns. For the season, he’s up to 1,882 yards, completing 116 of 160 passes with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He, Brookville’s Jack Krug and the Bobcats’ Cal German were the division’s all-star quarterbacks.
The Elkers have plenty of skill players who have contributed with Watts (78-551, 10 TDs) leading the rushers along with Jake Wickett (85-2343, 11 TDs), Matt Dush (57-503, 7 TDs) and Tyler Watts (58-422, 2 TDs). Dush (38-664, 4 TDs) is Gresco’s top receiving target as well along with Austin Green (27-488, 6 TDs) and Wickett (24-401, 4 TDs).
Against the Bobcats the first time around, Gresco completed 8 of 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown while Wickett ran for 155 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns as the Elkers outgained the Bobcats, 481-293.
Clarion comes in boasting solid numbers as well, although the status of 1,000-yard running back Austin Newcomb is again in question. He left last week’s win over Kane with an apparent injury. He missed two games during the regular season as well, including the loss to Ridgway.
The Bobcats go into Saturday averaging 43.8 points per game against 14.2 points allowed to opponents while gaining 445 yards and allowing 224 yards prior to limiting Kane to just 61 yards on 31 plays from scrimmage last week.
Offensively, German has thrown for 2,087 yards and 28 TDs against just three interceptions, completing 86 of 153 passes. He was sharp against the Wolves, going 14-for-23 for 304 yards and three TDs.
His top target in senior Ethan Burford is having quite a season. With just 35 receptions, Burford has gained 1,139 yards and 17 TDs. That’s 32.5 yards per catch and a TD almost every other reception.
Junior Cutter Boggess might be even more important to the Bobcats if Newcomb can’t go. Against Kane, he ran for 76 yards on 20 carries and caught five passes for 95 yards. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher with 591 yards on 86 carries and the second-leading receiver as well with 22 receptions for 484 yards.
Newcomb, who shared the Large School Division’s Offensive MVP award with Kane’s Jake Alcorn, stands at 1,209 yards on 111 carries with 21 TDs on the ground and a team-high 25 overall. For his career, Newcomb sits at 4,163 yards and 61 rushing TDs and 75 overall.
Bobcats senior Ben Smith was just named the Large School Division’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Defensively going into the Kane game, Boggess leads the Bobcats with 84 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks from his all-conference spot at linebacker. Smith (7.7) was second on the team in tackles per game ahead of junior Kyle Bottaro, who returned to the lineup from an injury last week, and Newcomb both averaged seven tackles per game.
Hunter Craddock (6.5) and all-conference lineman Mitch Knepp (6.3) round out the leading tacklers per game. Craddock led the team in sacks with eight while Newcomb’s three interceptions led the unit.
Saturday’s winner advances to the PIAA quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between District 10 champion Wilmington and District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge at Somerset High School.
Last year, Ridgway lost to Wilmington 56-14. The Greyhounds went on to beat WPIAL champion Steel Valley before losing to Southern Columbia 49-14 in the state final.
In other District 9 playoff news:
CLASS 1A ROUNDUP — In the first game in DuBois Saturday at 1 p.m., it’s unbeaten Coudersport (10-0) squaring off against Redbank Valley (9-2) for the Class 1A title.
The defending champion Falcons advanced with a 35-6 win over Smethport while Redbank Valley flipped its 28-6 loss to Union/A-C Valley during the regular season with a 32-6 win the second time around.
It’ll be the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Falcons, who routed them 56-0 in Coudersport back on Oct. 12.
Last year, Coudersport lost to Redbank Valley during the regular season, then routed the Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs on its way to its first district title since 2006.
Saturday’s winner gets either District 10 champion Farrell or District 5 champion Tussey Mountain next week in the PIAA quarterfinals. Those teams meet Saturday as well in Slippery Rock.
Last year, Coudersport lost 58-6 to Farrell, which went on to win the state title, beating Lackawanna Trail 55-20.
ELSEWHERE — In Class 4A, Bellefonte beat Clearfield 35-21 to win the District 6-9 Sub-Regional title last Friday at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The Red Raiders now face District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in the PIAA quarterfinals Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
In Class 3A, District 5 champion Bedford blanked Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse 26-0 last weekend to win the District 5-8-9 Sub-Regional title and advances to meet District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area Friday in Hollidaysburg.
Westinghouse had beaten St. Marys, 50-6, in the sub-regional semifinals.