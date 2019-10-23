DuBOIS — After Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic went back-and-forth over the first four sets, the Lady Raiders dominated the fifth to secure a five-set victory, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-5 and spoil the Senior Night festivities at Frank Varischetti Sports Complex in both side’s regular season finale.
The Lady Raiders take their 14-3 record into their own Senior Nigh game at St. Marys Thursday before opening the District 9 Class 2A playoffs at home next Wednesday as the top seed, hosting No. 4 seed Moniteau at 6:30 p.m.
“This is their first chance to be the number one seed, they’ve worked hard the past several years and they’ve improved the name of Brookville volleyball,” Reitz said.
It’s a four-team bracket with No. 2 Kane hosting No. 3 seed and defending champion Redbank Valley also next Wednesday. The semifinal winners move on to the finals Nov. 2 at St. Marys Area High School at 11 a.m.
The Lady Raiders led 2-1 in sets before DCC evened it up and forced the fifth set where they ran away with a 15-5 win.
A side out opened the fifth set and gave Brookville the serve, as Megrah Suhan won four points in a row to give her side a commanding 5-0 lead in the early going.
After a run of four point that included a pair of aces from Brooke Ganoe, Leah Kammerdeiner finished off her strong night at the line with four service points as Lauren Hergert finished the match off with a kill.
Hergert and Morgan Johnson each had a team-high 11 kills.
DuBois Central Catholic honored its eight seniors prior to the match as once the action began the early portions of the opening set saw the teams trading points as a kill from DCC senior Maia Cogley trimmed the Lady Raiders’ advantage to 10-9.
That is when Brookville began to impose its will, as the visitors did not allow the Lady Cardinals to earn a service point from that point on in the match.
Suhan and Ganoe each recorded a pair of service points for the Lady Raiders to help stretch the lead to 16-10 as two runs of three later in the set helped Brookville finish things off.
Kammerdiener, who finished with a match-high 21 service points, recorded the first three-point run aided by a pair of blocks from Lauren Hergert, who had a big night at the net.
After the teams traded side outs, Emaa Veneksy rattled off three points in a row from the line started by an ace as Johnson recorded a kill to cap the run and push the away side’s advantage to 24-12.
After a kill from Jordy Kosko returned the service to DCC’s side, a service fault gave the Lady Raiders a 25-13 victory in the opening set.
“It was a good win to get moving forward towards the playoffs,” Reitz said. “We were off our game a little bit tonight, but give DuBois Central a lot of credit, they played hard.”
Brookville then looked to take a commanding lead with a victory in the second set as just like the first set the early going was tightly contested.
However, unlike the first set, this time it was DuBois Central pulling away late in the set to even the match at one set apiece.
The big swing came in the middle of the set behind the play of one of the Lady Cardinals’ eight seniors Hannah Holdren.
After a service point by Brookville’s Morgan Johnson tied the set at 11, Holdren came up with a big block to return the service to the home side of the court as Martina Swalligan took to the line.
Swalligan then secured a pair of service points behind kills from Holdren and one of her own, as Shayleigh Gulvas followed with a run of four-straight service points to help cushion DCC’s lead at 19-12.
The Lady Raiders looked to make a run late in the set as they cut the deficit down to 23-18 before a kill from Holdren brought the service back to DCC.
Jordy Kosko then finished things off for the Lady Cardinals on a Jules Stine serve to finish off the 25-18 second-set win and even the match at 1-1.
While the third set was close for the first few points, a huge run at the service line by Kammerdeiner gave Brookville a big lead that it held for the remainder of the set.
After an ace by Gulvas evened the set at three, a side out returned the serve to Brookville as Kammerdiener took the line and rattled off eight points in a row to give her team a 12-3 advantage.
The Lady Raiders senior had an ace during the run while Johnson helped out with a pair of kills and Hergert added a kill.
From that point on, DCC never got within six points, as Ganoe finished off the 25-17 victory with a block to put the Lady Raiders on the verge of a match victory.
The fourth set was the most tightly contested from start to finish as the Lady Cardinals were able to send the match to an if-necessary fifth set.
While the set was close the entire way, the home side never trailed, as the only tie was at 23 before DCC finished things off with the final two points on a block by Mangiantini followed by a kill from the senior off a Kosko serve.
Swalligan got the set rolling for the Lady Cardinals with four service points n a row on an ace and two kills from Mangiantini, who finished with six kills and four blocks in the fourth set.
Late in the set, a run of four service points from Venesky got Brookville back in it at 22-21, as a kill from Johnson later tied things up, but DCC was able to hold off the rally and send the match into a fifth set.
In last week’s matches:
SATURDAY, Oct. 19
Lady Raiders
at Elk Co. Invite
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders were knocked out of the playoff round in the semifinals with a 30-24 set loss to eventual runner-up Johnsonburg, which fell to West Branch of District 6 in the finals.
The Lady Raiders finished second in their pool, beating Redbank Valley and Smethport twice, splitting with Coudersport and getting swept by ECC. Then after beating St. Marys in the quarterfinals, they were ousted by Johnsonburg.
THURSDAY, Oct. 17
Lady Raiders
sweep Punxsy
At Punxsutawney, the visiting Lady Raiders won in straight set, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.
Lauren Hergert had six kills and six blocks, Morgan Johnson finished with four kills and two blocks, Maggie Mackins added four kills and four blocks, and Leah Kammerdeiner turned in four kills. Madison Johnson ran the team’s offense and added two blocks at the net.
The JV team won as well, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13.