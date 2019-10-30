BROOKVILLE — Landing the No. 3 seed by a few power points against Keystone for the District 9 Class 2A football players, the Brookville Raiders get a home game Friday against No. 6 seed Kane.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Bring plenty of layers. It’ll be cold based on the early-week forecast.
So after not playing each other in Brookville since 1955, the Raiders (8-2) and Wolves (5-4) play here twice in 22 days. Back on Oct. 11, the Raiders beat the Wolves 33-14, building a 33-7 lead by the third quarter in a game that featured nine interceptions, five from Kane and four by the Raiders.
This time around, the Raiders try to exorcise some playoff demons — they haven’t won a home playoff game in 20 years and a postseason game in nine years — while the Wolves look to end a four-game losing streak after starting the year 5-0, which included a 25-21 upset of Ridgway.
Raiders head coach Scott Park is just looking for a complete-game effort from his squad, something that hasn’t happened the past two weeks. The saving grace in last week’s game was that the Raiders blanked DuBois in the second half as they rallied for the 35-25 win.
“We just have to get off to a fast start,” Park said Monday night. “That has to stop. Both games (Ridgway and DuBois) had importance. We talked to kids before each of those games … DuBois was 0-9 and they had nothing to lose. We did some things on fourth down and didn’t get it and might’ve put ourselves in difficult spots, but the kids responded at halftime and came out and got the win.”
After losing to the Raiders, the Wolves were blasted 50-21 by St. Marys, giving up 509 yards to the Dutch. They were off last week.
The Raiders picked off Zuke Zmith four times and Harley Morris once in the first meeting. The two rotated more against the Dutch. For the season, Smith has thrown for 1,098 yards, completing 62 of 146 passes with 12 TDs and 12 interceptions. Morris has only thrown 15 passes.
“Any time you get to the playoffs, you have to be ready to go,” Park said. “Against St. Marys, Morris was quarterback more and that’s a little different of a look and when he’s in there, they’ll probably run the ball more so we have to be ready for that.
“We have to keep getting better. We probably won’t get five picks and hopefully Jack (Krug) doesn’t throw four again.”
Kane’s running game is balanced mostly between Jake Alcorn (82-455, 5 TDs) and Teddy Race (66-424, 4 TDs). Those two combined for just 52 yards against the Raiders, who limited the Wolves to 74 yards on the ground on 30 attempts.
Alcorn (17-443, 5 TDs) and Bobby Rumcick (12-206) are the top receivers.
Race leads the Wolves’ defense in tackles per game at 13.4 and sacks with 7.5. Alcorn has five return TDs — two punts, two kicks and one interception.
The Raiders’ defense gives up 245 yards per game — 124 rushing, 121 passing — and has established another strong turnover ratio season of plus-16 (31 takeaways vs. 15 giveaway) thanks to five five-turnover games with the one against the Wolves.
“Two years ago, the defense got a lot of turnovers,” Park said. “Last year, we couldn’t get off the field on third downs and this year we’re back to getting the turnovers and part of that was that I knew going in this would be our most experienced defense we’d have in awhile. The kids and Coach Nick (Nosker) have done a great job with game-planning, it’s a little bit of everything, each week executing what the game plan is.”
Junior Nathan Taylor moving from defensive end to inside linebacker with Robert Keth, Kyle MacBeth’s ball-hawking season at cornerback with seven interceptions, the emergence of freshman Brayden Kunselman at safety and the unit getting a year older has been the big key.
“At some point, everybody has stepped up,” Park said.
Elliott Park (7.5), Keth (7.2) and Taylor (7.1) lead the unit in tackles per game while Colby Whitehill has 11 tackles in his two games back. MacBeth has seven of the team’s 16 interceptions with Keth, Kunselman, Ian Thrush and Lincoln Radaker each with two pickoffs.
The Raiders are averaging 339 yards per game offensively — 266 passing, 93 rushing — with Krug throwing for 1,955 yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions, completing 167 of 281 passes.
Krug also leads the team in rushing with 428 yards on 52 carries with seven TDs. He clinched last week’s win with an 88-yard TD run, a valuable and dangerous element to the team’s offense moving forward.
“We just need to progress and get our big-play guys involved, get Robert more touchdowns, the ball to Ian and Jack to use his feet more,” Park said. “We saw that some last week and that’s a good sign and part of that is getting the ball to our playmakers.”
Keth has six TD runs, mostly in short-field situations as he’s rushed for just 58 yards on 32 attempts, although some of that is sack yardage when he was filling in at quarterback for the injured Krug. He’s second on the team with 46 catches for 574 yards and 7 TDs.
Thrush (71-931, 10 TDs) leads the team in receiving with MacBeth (40-522, 3 TDs) and Ryan Daisley (25-244, 3 TDs) also in the mix. Fullback Cole LaBenne (72-264, 3 TDs) is the team’s second-leading rusher with also 20 catches for 177 yards and 3 TDs.
The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since beating Moniteau 14-7 in the Class 2A semifinals at Clarion University in 2007. Their 50-0 loss to Brockway in the finals started a six-game postseason losing streak that includes two losses at Kane in 2012 and 2013.
Brookville’s last playoff win at home was way back in 1999 when it topped Brockway 21-10 in the Class 2A semifinals. They’ve only played four at home since, the last a 38-12 loss to Moniteau in the 2007 semifinals.
Kane is back in the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, going 2-8 last year after losing in the Class 2A final to Clarion in 2017. Prior to that, the Wolves won three straight D9 titles, Class 1A in 2014 and 2015 and Class 2A over Clarion in 2016.
The Raiders/Wolves winner gets No. 2 seed Clarion in next week’s semifinals on a neutral field and time to be announced.
In the other semifinal, No. 4 seed Keystone (9-1) hosts No. 5 Karns City (7-3) also on Friday night with the winner facing No. 1 seed Ridgway in the other semifinal next week.