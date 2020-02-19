BROOKVILLE — It’s playoff time for the Brookville Raiders basketball team.
Ending with a busy flurry, the Raiders closed the regular season with four wins in five days.
Obviously, it wasn’t easy as the Raiders started with a win over Johnsonburg last Tuesday. Then it was a 65-37 non-league rout at Redbank Valley on Wednesday.
After a day off, the Raiders stunned the DuBois Beavers in a 52-30 rout Friday night to deny the Beavers a chance at sharing the District 9 League title with Elk County Catholic.
Less than 24 hours later, the Raiders beat visiting Bradford in a Saturday afternoon makeup game, 52-43.
At 15-7, the Raiders are the top seed for the D9 Class 3A playoffs. It’s a three-game playoff with Moniteau and Kane meeting Thursday night at Brookville Area High School starting at 7:30 p.m.
The winner gets the Raiders next Tuesday at Clarion University at a time to be announced.
That winner advances to the District 5-9 Sub-Regional Championship game next Saturday against either Everett or Chestnut Ridge at Clearfield Area High School at a time to be announced.
Last year, the Raiders beat Moniteau 54-35 for the D9 title, then outlasted Everett 48-44 at Pitt-Johnstown to earn a state playoff berth.
The Raiders haven’t played either D9 team this year. Kane lost to Johnsonburg 65-50 one day before the Raiders beat the Rams, 47-43.
The Wolves (14-8) put together their signature win on Jan. 29 in a 48-25 win over Ridgway, which beat the Raiders in December, 55-45. Earlier, the Wolves lost 48-29 to the Elkers.
Other Kane common foes with the Raiders are Elk County Catholic (76-30 and 60-52 losses), two losses to Johnsonburg, two wins over Brockway (52-31 and 73-46) and a loss to Bradford (78-67).
Moniteau’s lone common opponent is Redbank Valley, which it beat twice, 61-47 and 60-56 in overtime one day before the Raiders routed the Bulldogs. The Warriors finished 12-10.
Chad Greville, a 1,000-point scorer, is the lone player averaging double figures for Kane at 18.1 per game.
Ethan McDeavitt (14.8) is the lone double-figure scorer for the Warriors.
The Raiders finished the regular season strong with an 8-1 record over their final nine games. And of their seven losses, four came at the hands to arguably the best two teams in the district in DuBois and Elk County Catholic — two each. They also have a buzzer-beating loss to Warren, an overtime loss to Bellefonte and that loss to Ridgway.
The Raiders’ defense has been a key. They’re limiting teams to 38 percent shooting while shooting nearly 49 percent themselves.
Three Raiders are averaging double figures in scoring — junior guard Jace Miner (11.5), senior forward Aaron Park (11.3) and junior forward Robert Keth (10.1)
Miner has been a menace defensively on the perimeter, averaging 2.8 steals per game. Park leads the team in rebounding (8.6 rpg.) while shooting 59 percent from the floor. Keth’s 40 3-pointers lead the team.
Junior guard Jack Krug (8.4 ppg., team-best 3.1 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game, 54 pct. FG) and senior center Logan Byerly (6.7 ppg., 5 rpg, 58 pct. FG) along with senior Bryce Baughman adds to a balanced playing rotation.