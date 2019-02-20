Three area basketball teams head to the District 9 playoffs starting Thursday — both Brookville squads and the newly-crowned Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champion Clarion-Limestone Lions.
For both Brookville teams, it all starts with the Class 3A Championship game Thursday night at Keystone High School in Knox where both square off against Moniteau — girls at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m. Each game will be broadcast by Explore Clarion Radio. To listen to the games, go to www.exploreclarion.com and look for the links on the day of the game.
Because of the low amount of 3A teams in both D9 and D5, it’s a sub-regional bracket where the champions from each district play for a state playoff spot. So the winners advance to next week to play a D5 team. For the girls, the Brookville/Moniteau winner faces Chestnut Ridge Feb. 26 at a D9 site, either DuBois or Clearfield at a time to be announced. The boys will play either Everett or Chestnut Ridge on Feb. 28 at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
For Clarion-Limestone, it’s back to Class 1A for the Lions after a two-year run in Class 2A. They’re the No. 3 seed in an eight-team bracket, opening Thursday against No. 6 seed Otto-Eldred at Elk County Catholic with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
The Lions are on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 seed and KSAC-North rival North Clarion, which opens with No. 7 seed DuBois Central Catholic also on Thursday. Elk County Catholic is the top seed on the other side of the bracket.
Since four teams qualify for states out of Class 1A, all four quarterfinal winners secure a state playoff berth with the semifinal losers playing in a consolation final for third and fourth place. Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals, which are likely next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s playoff games:
THURSDAY, Feb. 21
BOYS
Brookville (14-8) vs.
Moniteau (13-9)
KNOX — The Raiders and Warriors share two common foes in Redbank Valley and Mercer. The Raiders beat the Bulldogs 62-35 on Feb. 11, three days after the Bulldogs beat the Warriors at home, 62-54. Moniteau beat Redbank Valley in their first KSAC-South matchup, 64-50, back on Jan. 4. The Warriors beat Mercer at the Mercer Shootout, 52-41, on Dec. 28. The Raiders routed Mercer 60-24 in their season opener at their tip-off tournament.
The Warriors started the year 9-3 before going 4-6 in their final 10 games. Junior guard Ethan McDeavitt (12.6 ppg.) and fellow junior swingman Gage Neal (12.1 ppg.) average double figures in scoring. Senior forward Jared Lominski (9.6 ppg.) completes a trio that accounts for about two-thirds of the team’s scoring.
Junior forward Aaron Park is the lone Raider in double-figure scoring at 11.4 points per game in a playing rotation with plenty of scoring balance with sophomores Jack Krug (6.7) and Jace Miner (6.6), senior Trenton Gilhousen (6.3), junior Logan Byerly (6.3) and sophomore Robert Keth (6.1), along with juniors David Cable (5.0) and Bryce Baughman (3.0). All have had big moments offensively and it’s been an impressive defensive effort that’s kept the Raiders in just about every game in a tough schedule that includes the top seeds in the Class 1A (ECC), Class 2A (Coudersport) and 4A (Clearfield) along with other strong teams in Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
The Raiders seek their first district title since beating Redbank Valley for the 2A title in 2014. They lost the last two Class 3A titles to Karns City, including last year’s 34-31 loss at the buzzer on a 3-pointer. The Raiders beat the Warriors for the Class 2A crown in 2011.
C-L (20-3) vs.
Otto-Eldred (11-9)
ST. MARYS — The Lions and Terrors last met in the playoffs 20 years ago in the 1999 Class 1A playoffs when C-L won a 72-40 preliminary round decision before falling to Cameron County in the quarterfinals. It’ll be the third time this school year, however, that the schools have met. The Lions beat the Terrors twice in football last fall.
This time around, the Lions head into the postseason with some momentum. They won another KSAC title last Saturday and have won 16 straight games since falling to Ridgway back on Dec. 21.
Head coach Joe Ferguson’s team fared well with Ian Callen missing the first nine games with an injury he sustained in football last year. Guard Deion Deas just went over 1,000 career points and he’s leading the team in scoring at 21.4 points per game. Ian Callen’s at 18.6 ppg. while his sophomore brother Hayden weighs in at 17 ppg. Curvin Goheen has played a key role this year, averaging 8.6 ppg.
A win gets the Lions to the state playoffs with one of the four allotted state berths in Class 1A. Since winning the Class 1A title in 2015, the Lions haven’t reached the PIAA playoffs. Last year, the Lions fell to Clarion in the quarterfinals. They lost to Ridgway in the 2017 consolation game, which sent the winner to states.
The Terrors last reached states in 2017 when they finished third in Class 1A. This year, the Terrors finished sixth in the North Tier League with their most notable win coming in a 54-50 win at home against NTL second-place Cameron County, the No. 4 seed team in the Class 1A bracket.
Andrew Sheeler (11.6 ppg.), Cole Sebastian (10.2 ppg.) and Cameron Grigsby (9.5 ppg.) are the Terrors’ leading scorers.
GIRLS
Brookville (17-5) vs.
Moniteau (9-13)
KNOX — The Lady Raiders chase after their second straight D9 title and they’re heading into the postseason on a five-game winning streak and 12 wins in their last 14 games.
Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors rebounded from a 4-12 start with five wins in their final six games of the regular season. In games against common opponents — North Clarion, Clarion, Redbank Valley, Karns City and Punxsutawney — Moniteau is 6-4 while the Lady Raiders are 4-2. The only Lady Raiders losses are to Punxsutawney.
For Moniteau, Kristin Auvil is the lone double-figure scorer at 14.5 points per game. Aslyn Pry (8.5) and Andie Arblaster (7.3) round out the team’s top three scorers.
Lady Raiders junior guard Morgan Johnson (13.4 ppg., 35 3-pointers) is the team’s leading scorer, junior forward Marcy Schindler (11.7 ppg., 9.2 rpg.) is second in scoring and tops the team in rebounding to go along with eight double-doubles. Juniors Madison Johnson (8.1 ppg.) and Lauren Hergert (7.0 ppg.) round out the other top scores.
The Lady Raiders try to win a second straight district title since winning three straight Class 3A titles from 1996-99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.