DUKE CENTER — Twelve years and six postseason losses later, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team won a playoff game.
Monday’s 8-7 win for the No. 5 seed Lady Lions at No. 4 seed Otto-Eldred was their first since their 4-0 win over Northern Potter in the 2009 Class 1A playoffs.
Now, it’s on to Wednesday’s semifinals against No. 3 seed Elk County Catholic at Brockway starting at 3 p.m. ECC outslugged Forest Area, 17-12, also on Monday.
Monday’s win also means at least two more district games for the Lady Lions since D9 sends three teams to states. The winners and losers advance to Monday’s final or consolation game scheduled for Heindl Field in DuBois at times to be announced.
C-L had built a 7-0 lead through four innings and 8-2 through the top of the seventh and hung on for the win.
The Lady Terrors made things interesting in the bottom of seventh scoring five times including having the tying run at third and winning run at first before C-L pitcher Regan Husted induced a ground ball back to the circle where she tossed to first baseman Alyssa Wiant for the final out clinching the win.
“You know in the playoffs you aren’t going to hold teams down the entire game,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig, whose team improved to 7-6. “You’d like to hold them down, but you know they are going to battle. We could tell they were starting to time up Regan a bit in that last inning, and she was tiring a bit. But, at one point we went out and had a visit and she did not want to come out of the game, she wanted to close it out.”
Kaylee Rhinehart began the seventh inning rally with a home run over the center field fence with one out. Edahlia Sebastian and Kyla Andressano each added singles. Emalee Sheeler and Brianna Heller each followed with RBI singles. Reilly Raught then hit a two-run triple to right field scoring making the score 8-7. After a walk, Wolfe hit a chopper just to the left of the circle where Husted gloved and tossed to first to close out the win.
C-L scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Abby Himes singled after one out before Kendall Dunn doubled her home. Then Husted singled home Dunn. Abby Knapp followed with a single and when the ball got behind the left fielder, Husted came around to score for the 3-0 lead.
Himes tripled and scored on Dunn’s single in the third and Husted drove home Dunn with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.
Meanwhile Husted retired the first eight batters before issuing a walk in the bottom of the third.
“Regan was on top of her game from the start today,” said Craig. “She’s the reason we got to the playoffs with how she’s pitched for most of this season. Today, her changeup was really working well early on the keeping their hitters off-balance.”
Dunn hit a two-run single for a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.
The Lady Terrors score twice in the fifth and C-L tacked on an important run in the top of the seventh for an 8-7 lead when Alyssa Wiant singled in Husted.
Himes and Dunn combined for eight of C-L’s 13 hits with each going 4-for-4. Himes hit a triple while Dunn hit a double and drove in four runs. Frances Milliron, Husted, Knapp, Wiant, and Henry each added one hit. Himes scored three runs, Dunn and Husted each scored two while Henry scored a run.
“Abby Himes and Kendall are two big offensive weapons and they are both just so consistent,” said Craig, “They aren’t afraid if they are behind in the count. I’m not surprised that they went for a combined 8-for-8 today because that’s the type of players they are.”
Husted finished the game allowing seven earned runs on eight hits. She walked four the struck out seven.
“First of all, it was nice to see these girls fight just to get into the playoffs,” said Craig. “We have a fairly young team so that playoff experience is huge. To get a win is huge for our program. I couldn’t be happier for these girls to get this win.”