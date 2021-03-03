BROOKVILLE — Last Wednesday’s dual meet finale served as Senior Night for the Brookville Area High School Swimming and Diving team.
There really wasn’t an official meet, although it was billed as a “virtual” meet against Warren with final scoring results yet to be known. The lone seniors were Lady Raiders’ Emma Fiscus and Audrey Park.
However, the times swam were legitimate in what basically was an intraquad meet. The two highlighted races were the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay on the boys’ side.
In the 200 freestyle, junior Calvin Doolittle swam a 1:52.3, just .7 seconds off Cris Dush’s 1979 record of 1:51.6.
Doolittle swam a leg on the 400 freestyle relay with Brody Barto, Bay Harper and Patrick Young and that foursome turned in a 3:28.79, a scant .09 seconds off the 1998 record owned by Jake Geer, Ben Bowser, Frank Brush and Ian Hetrick.
So in the same meet, two records a combined 65 years old were almost broken.
“To come that close to two different records and not get them was pretty deflating,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “In a race that fast, everyone is watching the swimmer and watching the digital clock and you know it’s going to be so close. And then there is this three- or four-second pause before the official time pops up on the scoreboard. There is unbelievable excitement and cheering during the race, and then this pause of anticipation while you are waiting, and then deflation when the record is just barely missed. I hope that the boys go after those records hard at districts and we come home with a lot of success there.”
The District 9 Class 2A Championships are this Saturday at Clearfield Area High School starting at 11 a.m. and continuing likely through 7 p.m. Diving is Friday night, but Brookville does not have any divers entered.
In preliminary seedings for the meet that includes the Brookville, Clearfield, St. Marys and Bradford girls, and those four plus DuBois on the boys’ side were out and Brookville certainly has some chances to advance with first-place finishes that’s basically required to advance to the PIAA Championships scheduled for March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
Doolittle’s 200 freestyle time has him seeded No. 1 not far ahead of No. 2 seed Isaac Wayne of DuBois (1:53.71). The 400 relay is seeded second behind DuBois’ 3:25.15. He’s also seeded No. 1 just ahead of Clearfield’s Mason Marshall, 57.48 to 57.52, in the 100 butterfly.
Coach Doolittle said he has his foursome entered in all three relays — they’re seeded second behind Clearfield in the 200 medley relay and DuBois in the 200 freestyle relay.
Other high seedings for the boys:
— Young is seeded No. 1 in the 100 freestyle just ahead of DuBois’ Tucker Fenstermacher, 49.56 to 49.69, and is seeded second (22.59) behind Fenstermacher (22.51) in the 50 freestyle.
— Harper is seeded No. 2 behind Clearfield’s Marshall in the 100 breaststroke, 1:08.28 to 1:09.07.
The Lady Raiders have three top seeds in Emma Fiscus in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Sadie Shofestall in the 200 individual medley.
Fiscus (2:10.51) is seeded nearly three seconds faster than Clearfield Beth Struble in the 200 and over 10 seconds ahead of Clearfield’s Jose Narehood in the 500.
Shofestall is seeded No. 1 with a 2:30.12 in the 200 IM with teammate and returning state qualifier Madeline Golier not far behind at No. 3 in 2:32.39. Clearfield’s Emma Quick is No. 2 at 2:32.21.
Other high seedings for the girls:
— Shofestall and Golier are seeded No. 2 in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke respectively. Shofestall is seeded at 58.4 behind Moniteau’s Baily Trettel (55.31) while Golier (1:07.32) is seeded No. 2 well behind Trettel’s top time of 59.54.
— Emma Afton is No. 3 in the 100 butterfly while Julie Bailey is No. 3 in the 50 freestyle.
“In all honesty, we could be coming home with a wheelbarrow load of silver medals and have absolutely nobody going on to states,” Doolittle said. “In recent years, that would have been considered a highlight for Brookville swimming. But this year, it will definitely be a letdown. There are so many kids who are so close in so many different events, it would be heartbreaking to know that they worked so hard and came so close and not see that pay off.”