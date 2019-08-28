BROOKVILLE — It’s a football Friday in Brookville, or make that futbol.
Last year’s District 9 Class 2A soccer runner-up Lady Raiders host Elk County Catholic at 4 p.m.
The key words: Runner-up. That wasn’t something that then first-year head coach Kaitlyn Hill was even contemplating.
But there were the Lady Raiders, playing perennial power Karns City for the district title under the lights at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium in late October.
The Lady Raiders lost 1-0 to the Lady Gremlins, but getting there after upsetting top-seeded St. Marys 2-1 in the semifinals after losing twice to the Lady Dutch by a combined margin of 11-0 was the big highlight.
“I didn’t know what to expect last year and there we are in the final,” Hill said. “Personally, that’s what we wanted, but coming in as a new head coach, I had no idea how we’d get there, what we had to work with. I didn’t know anything. But for the girls, that’s a team goal and where we want to get to again this year.”
Hill has 18 players on the roster this year, returning six starters and leading scorer and returning all-conference striker Madison McAninch to help lead the offense.
“Depth is a huge concern coming in but I think the returning girls are core girls,” Hill said. “That’ll help us as well.”
McAninch finished with 10 goals and four assists. While Hill said most of her roster is capable of moving to different spots, McAninch will anchor the offense up front.
“We’ll build off Maddy offensive and we’re looking at her to be our leading scorer, but I think sophomore Alayna Haight will be able to step up and put some goals in this year,” Hill said.
Haight was in the midfield last year, but could move up to forward as well as junior Lani Songer, who may be needed to help fill a need at goalie.
Seniors Megan Mealy, Hannah Peterson, Sara Muders, Kara Foster and Emily Kramer are all back as starters. Muders is back at midfield as well as Mealy with Peterson, Foster and Kramer on defense.
Most will see time at either midfield or the back line on defense.
“We’re really trying to move everyone around. Nothing is set in stone and everyone is working on playing everywhere,” Hill said. “All of the girls can play offense and defense. That’s huge and that’ll win us some game this year. We’re very versatile and I think that’s where we’re strong.”
Hill thinks freshman Breanna McKendree is another key addition to the defensive group as well. The defensive unit will be important as the team figures out how to fill the loss of starting goalkeeper in junior Avery Gilhousen.
Gilhousen will likely miss most of the season with a knee injury, leaving Hill to work with Sorbin, Foster or sophomore Jordan Cook in the net.
“Jordan played keeper when she was younger, Kara played keeper when she was young and Laney is aggressive, so we have good girls, it’s just lack of experience on the field,” Hill said. “Hopefully, Avery can back sometime this year and if not, then next year for her senior year.”
The goals might be clearer this year now that the Lady Raiders played for a district title last year. They’d need to probably beat Karns City again for that, then deal with Brockway for a Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League division title. It finished second behind the Lady Rovers last year.
“We were second in the UAVSL-Central,” Hill said. “I think the girls see it and understand that if we want it, we can get it. If we can put everything we have into every practice and games, I think they understand that and I’m looking forward to it. I have a lot of expectations and I look forward to being right back up there with Karns City (for district title) and if not them then someone else.”
Markelle Matthews and Jim Hill are on her coaching staff as well as volunteer coaches Renee Peace, Samantha Byerly and Alyssa Heschke.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madison McAninch, Megan Mealy, Hannah Peterson, Sara Muders, Kara Foster, Emily Kramer, Hope Byers.
Juniors: Avery Gilhousen, Lani Songer, Rylee Stancliffe, Jennifer Smith.
Sophomores: Laynee Sorbin, Alayna Haight, Leila Heagy, Jordan Cook.
Freshmen: Bethany McAninch, Breanna McKendree, Autumn Mitchell, Grace Park.
SCHEDULE
August
30-Elk Co. Catholic
September
3-Punxsutawney
7-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
10-at Redbank Valley
14-Brockway, 10 a.m.
17-West Branch
19-St. Marys
21-at Kane, 11 a.m.
23-at Elk Co. Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
25-at Brockway
28-at Curwensville, 11 a.m.
30-Clearfield
October
1-at DuBois, 6 p.m.
7-Curwensville
9-Ridgway
10-at Punxsutawney
14-Forest Area
16-at St. Marys
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted