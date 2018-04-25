SLIPPERY ROCK — For Elaina Powell, her limited high school javelin career had her career-best throw just under 100 feet. Two years later, she’s among the top-ranked throwers in NCAA Division II at Slippery Rock University.
The sophomore and 2016 Brookville graduate won the javelin at last Saturday’s meet at Penn State-Behrend with a throw of 147 feet, 1 inch. That put her 13th in the national rankings going into this week.
The magic number for Powell to automatically earn a spot at nationals would be a toss of 164 feet, 1 inch, but with her in the 13th spot and nationals taking the top 20 throwers, she has a chance.
“It’s crazy. I never thought that I would be doing track in college, let alone being ranked 13th in the nation,” Powell said Sunday night. “I’m still in shock myself.”
She’s off now until the PSAC Championships hosted by Slippery Rock May 3-5. There are two PSAC throws above her on the national rankings. Shippensburg’s Morgan DeFloria is No. 5 at 153 feet, 11 inches and Millersville’s Amanda Myers is No. 7 at 149 feet, 1 inch. The top-ranked throw was Madison Wolf of Fort Hays State at 167 feet, 3 inches.
Last year at the PSACs, Powell finished seventh with a throw of 127 feet, 2 inches. But this year, right out of the gate, she set the tone of her breakthrough season with a throw of 132 feet, 5 inches at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in mid-March in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“I think I just throw better in the heat,” Powell laughed. “But all winter I drilled, watched film, lifted weights and tried to perfect the little things that can make or break my throw.”
Among mostly Division I throwers two weeks after Myrtle Beach at the Raleigh Relays, Powell finished 18th with a throw of 131 feet, 6 inches. She hopes the momentum from Behrend continues next weekend at the PSACs at home.
“I have to keep building. I’m not done yet,” Powell added.
Also at Behrend last Saturday, Brookville’s Hali Olson, another sophomore, was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:08.03. Olson will be running in the 400s at the PSACs as well. Her season-best time is 1:07.09.
