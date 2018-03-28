A strong turnaround season rewarded the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team while Clarion-Limestone’s Ian Callen landed another all-district honor in this week’s D9Sports.Com/All American Awards & Engraving’s annual basketball awards.
The Lady Raiders’ 13-win improvement from 6-16 last year to 19-6 this season helped head coach Mark Powell grab a Co-Coach of the Year honor he’s sharing with North Clarion’s Terry Dreihaup.
It’s the second biggest turnaround in Lady Raiders history, just behind a 14-win improvement from 1989’s 8-17 season to a 22-4 record in 1989-90. Powell reached his 200-win milestone when his Lady Raiders beat Karns City in the District 9 Class 3A final. He’s now 201-188 in 16 seasons.
Powell’s sophomore standout Marcy Schindler wound up getting a third-team honor on the All-District 9 Team. She averaged 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. All but her steals led the Lady Raiders.
Schindler is the sixth All-District player since the website began naming teams in 2000 and the first since Lanae Newsome was a Second Team selection in 2013. The others are Jena Cook, Jen Buck (twice), Paige Elkin (twice) and Piere Ondrasik (twice).
The other major award winners for the girls had North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader earning her second straight Player of the Year honor. Coudersport freshman Sarah Chambers was Rookie of the Year.
All-District First Team: Obenrader, A-C Valley’s Ellie Thompson, Coudersport’s Haley Keck, Kane’s Ella Marconi, Karns City’s Emily Hegedus and Punxsutawney’s Leah Miller.
Second Team: Clearfield’s Alayna Ryan, Cranberry’s Malliah Schreck, DuBois’ Ashley Hallowell, Keystone’s Taylor Geer, Otto-Eldred’s Camryn Thomas and Ridgway’s Emily Fullem.
Third Team: Schindler, Coudersport’s Shaelyn Black, ECC’s Taylor Newton, Johnsonburg’s Cassidy King, Kane’s Trinity Clark and Smethport’s Abbey Woodard.
Callen, over 1,000 career points going into his senior year, had a strong season for the 17-7 Lions. He led the team in just about every statistical category, including points per game (19.0), rebounds (9.3), assists (5.3), steals (6.1) and blocks (2.4). He was the KSAC’s Most Valuable Player.
He’s on the All-District First Team with St. Marys’ Nathan Schneider, Coudersport’s Owen Chambers and Jared Green, Ridgway’s Neil MacDonald and Elk County Catholic’s Ryan Newton.
Chambers was named Player of the Year while Austin’s Rich Glover was Coach of the Year and Karns City’s Chase Beighley Rookie of the Year.
The All-District Second Team was Clarion’s Cam Craig, North Clarion’s Nathan Banner, Forest Area’s Seth Berlin, DuBois Central Catholic’s Justin Miknis, Cameron County’s Adam Shaffer and Punxsutawney’s Brandon Matthews.
Third Team: Curwensville’s Josh Terry, Port Allegany’s Howie Stuckey, Brockway’s Carter Adams, Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti, Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto and Union’s Lucas Bowser.
