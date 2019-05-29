KINGSVILLE, Tex. — Brookville’s Elaina Powell didn’t throw it further, but she probably threw it better.
In her second straight trip to the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships last Saturday at the University of Texas A&M in Kingsville, the Slippery Rock University junior came really close to earning All-America status in the javelin.
Powell, who came in seeded 20th out of 23 national qualifiers, wound up 13th with her best throw of three going 144 feet, 5 inches. She was 17th last year with a toss of 136 feet, 8 inches.
An All-American finish, or top 12, was missed by four inches as 12th-place Tamara Susa of TAMU-Commerce threw a 144-9.
“My goal for the weekend was to place higher than I was seeded, which I accomplished,” Powell said Monday. “I knew going into the meet how many talented athletes were there, but I knew I’d have to have a big throw to have a chance. I didn’t focus too much on hitting a certain mark because anything can happen at these big meets. It all depends on the day.”
Powell wound up having her best series of throws in any collegiate event. She started with a 143-7 and followed up with a 141-8 before he third and final throw of 144-5. She’d never gone over 140 on three straight throws, but a pre-event adjustment led to a solid series in Texas.
“It was very windy and I judged my approach off the wind direction by angling myself on the runway so my javelin would be going into the wind as opposed to being hit from the side,” Powell said. “I’d say making that adjustment played a big factor in the way I threw.”
Powell finished third for the second straight year at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships with a season-best toss of 148 feet. Her regular-season best was 140 feet, 8 inches in mid-April at Bucknell, so going over 140 three times had her peaking at the end.
Last year, her personal-best came at the PSACs with a toss of 154 feet, 4 inches. So with one year to go, Powell’s eager to get ready for another run at nationals.
“Missing (All-America) by four inches was the best thing that could’ve happened,” Powell said. “I’m now more driven than ever to make it back to nationals next year. This isn’t my offseason, it’s my preseason.”