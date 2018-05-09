SLIPPERY ROCK — For javelin throwers, it can take just one throw to make all the difference.
Slippery Rock University sophomore Elaina Powell, who made just a handful of throws in high school at Brookville, is on the verge of punching a ticket to the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., May 24-26.
It’s not official because Powell didn’t throw the automatic-qualifying distance of just over 160 feet, but last Saturday’s third-place finishing throw of 154 feet, 4 inches at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships ranked her eighth in D2 going into the week.
Powell’s previous best mark was 147 feet, 1 inch from the Behrend Open on April 21, so she was already on the national rankings list. At the moment, she’s looking really good for a trip to nationals.
The bids are announced next Tuesday.
“It was very rewarding throwing my personal-best during our conference championships,” Powell said Sunday night. “It makes all the hard work for the past eight months all worth it.”
Powell was seeded third as well behind Shippensburg junior Morgan DeFloria and Millersville senior Amanda Myers. Fourth-seeded Crystal Hartman of Shippensburg won with a throw of 158 feet, 4 inches, ahead of Myers at 155 feet, 8 inches and Powell. DeFloria was fourth at 153 feet, 6 inches.
In the national rankings going into the week, Hartman, Myers ad Powell are Nos. 3, 6 and 8 with DeFloria at No. 9. The top mark was owned by Madison Wolfe of Fort Hays State at 167 feet, 3 inches.
Powell’s best throw came in the second attempt in the three-throw preliminary round. It was sandwiched between tosses of 119 feet and 125 feet, 9 inches. Then in her three-throw final round, Powell went 138-9, 127-0 and 144 feet, 8 inches.
“My series in the finals was decent, but in the prelims, they were pretty inconsistent, but each throw pointed out some little details that I need to fine-tune before nationals,” Powell said. “Everything came together (on her 155-4), it felt very fluent. I can tell by the way it comes out of my hand and I knew it was pretty good.”
And Powell, who was seventh last year at 127 feet, 1 inch, didn’t go into the PSAC meet on her own home runway looking for a specific distance, just to throw it hard, and as well as possible.
“The competition was incredible and the throwers in the PSAC are some outstanding athletes which made me push myself even more. My goal wasn’t a specific mark to hit, it was just to go out there and make my family, friends, teammates and coaches proud. Hitting 47 meters (154-4) was definitely icing on the cake.”
Another former District 9 javelin thrower wound up ninth as Clarion University freshman Ashley McCluskey of DuBois was ninth with a throw of 125 feet, five inches.
Shippensburg senior Danielle Sciremammano, another former DuBois standout, wound up winning the 100-meter dash and long jump while running a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay. Both Shippensburg teams captured PSAC titles, the women their ninth straight crown with Slippery Rock placing fourth.
