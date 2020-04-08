STRATTANVILLE — This year’s Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team had high hopes entering the season with a number of returning players along with some talented newcomers for second-year head coach Todd Smith.
“We are looking forward to the season and to defending our KSAC Championship from last year,” said Smith, whose team is coming off a 12-5 season. “We have many quality players who return including our top three pitchers in junior Hayden (Callen), sophomore Bryson (Huwar), and senior Curvin (Goheen). I think those three would pitch well enough to allow us to stay in most games that we played.”
Indeed, as that trio combined for 103 of the team’s 105 innings on the mound. Callen was 8-2 with a 1.80 earned run average in about half of those innings with 54 1/3. Huwar was 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 31 2/3 innings while Goheen finished 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA in 16 innings.
Smith projects a defense which has Goheen at first base, freshman Ryan Hummell at second base, and Huwar and Callen splitting time at shortstop depending on who is pitching with senior Ben Smith at third base and freshman Jordan Hesdon handling most of load at catcher.
“Curvin has done an outstanding job his entire career and is planning to continue playing at the next level for St. John Fisher,” Smith said. “He is an excellent hitter and a smart player. Hayden was one of the top pitchers in the district last season with eight wins on the mound along with a .458 batting average.
“Bryson (.367) was one of the top freshman in the league last season both on the mound and at the plate. He is a very versatile player. Ben has been a solid player for us and was swinging the bat better than he ever had during in our preseason practices. We are also very excited to see what Ryan and Jordan, who are both freshman, can bring to the team.”
Several candidates are vying for time in the outfield. Sophomore Corbin Coulson is projected to be starting in center field, sophomore Brady Fowkes in left, and senior Kaden Park in right. Freshman John Burke was also showing promise in practices and pushing for playing time. Senior Ian Larson (.391) was projected to be in the lineup somewhere before an injury derailed his season.
“Ian had a big season for us last season and we had hoped for him to continue before he got injured,” said Smith. “Corbin started for us as a freshman and did a really nice job and plays some great defense in center field. Brady also saw a lot of time as a freshman. He can really hit the ball and he has a nice arm. He should be able to help us out on the mound in the future. This is the first year with Kaden on the team as a senior, but the coaching staff sees a lot of positives in his game. He has a great attitude. He was also working to be a backup catcher.”
Other players on the team include sophomore Michael Snyder who is being looked at to be the designated hitter.
“He has really proven to have a big bat and can really drive the ball on contact.”
Senior Oscar Puryear, junior Austin Coull , and freshmen Brady Henry and Korbin Kemmer were going to be looked at to provide further depth.
“Our success will be determined by how well we our bats come around,” said Smith. “Also, in how quickly our younger guys adapt to the high school level of play. I am very confident that our pitching and defense will keep us in games.”
But, all of the preview scenario on what Smith felt was going to be a very promising season, is on hold due to the ongoing suspension of school and everything else due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith put things into proper perspective.
“If we are unable to have a season it will be really heartbreaking for our seniors especially,” Smith added. “Besides coaching the game of baseball, as coaches we try and instill life lessons to our players and now more than ever those couldn’t be any more true. Life gives you no guarantees and it isn’t always fair, but the real lesson is how you respond to adversity. When bad things happen you can let it destroy you, or you can let it define you. It can also develop you into what God wants you to be.
“At this moment we are all on the same team and we are being asked to sit on the bench because that’s what’s best for the team. We all have to fill a role so the question is what are we going to do with that time? Are we going to waste it and hang our heads or are we going to use that time to develop our skills or work on becoming better people? We have a choice to make and we can and will come out of this better. Right now we aren’t playing, but we need to cheer on those who are really out there on the ‘playing field’ which are our leaders, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, etc. as those are the ones who are making a difference. It’s always said that sports is a lot like life, but right now it’s not about wins and losses but about life and death. I’m confident that our players will come out better people from this whether we have a season or not.”
ROSTER
SENIORS: Ben Smith, Curvin Goheen, Ian Larson, Kaden Park, Oscar Puryear.
JUNIORS: Hayden Callen, Austin Coull.
SOPHOMORES: Bryson Huwar, Corbin Coulson, Michael Snyder, Brady Fowkes.
FRESHMEN: Ryan Hummell, Jordan Hesdon, Brady Henry, John Burke, Korbin Kemmer.