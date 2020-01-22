BROOKVILLE — On their annual Hoops for Hope Pink Night for Cancer Awareness matchup, the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team maintained its control of the District 9 League with a win over Brookville.
Answering a couple of Lady Raiders rallies out of the gate and late in the third quarter, Punxsutawney pulled away for a 58-43 win.
That upped the Lady Chucks’ record to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in league play while Brookville fell to 8-6 and 3-2 in the league going into Friday’s trip with St. Marys, which beat the Lady Raiders by 26 points in December.
Out of the gate, things looked well for the hosts who led 11-4 after Lauren Hergert’s basket with 1:14 left in the first quarter. However, the Lady Chucks finished the first half on an 18-4 run to take a 22-15 lead to the locker room.
Down 30-22 midway through the third quarter, the Lady Raiders got back to within 35-32 after a pair of Madison Johnson free throws, but Punxsutawney closed the quarter on a 7-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
The Lady Chucks’ lead got as high as 16 points four times.
Defensively, the Lady Chucks turned Brookville over 25 times and dominated the offensive glass, pulling down 16 offensive rebounds. Ryley Casaday led the rebound charge with 16 to go along with her 10 points.
The Lady Chucks were 23-for-60 from field, attempting twice as many shots as the Lady Raiders’ 12-for-30 effort.
Riley Presloid scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the third quarter, including six points on two 3-pointers. Sarah Weaver scored 12 points while Kierstin also scored 10 points.
The Lady Raiders got a double-double effort from Lauren Hergert, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while going 8-for-10 from the foul line. Marcy Schindler scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Morgan Johnson had eight points and five rebounds.
The Lady Raiders were 18-for-24 from the foul line.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 33-10. Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling each scored 10 points.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
Brookville 63,
Johnsonburg 20
Posting a 24-0 lead after one quarter, the Lady Raiders cruised to a 43-point win in a non-league trip to Johnsonburg.
The Lady Raiders led 38-6 by halftime, then 50-19 before eventually getting to the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock with a 40-plus point lead in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler scored 15 and 14 points respectively for the Lady Raiders. Madison Johnson scored nine points and Lauren Hergert finished with eight points. Senior guard Kira Powell made her season debut, returning from a knee inury to score six points on two 3-pointers.
Tesa Kocjancic scored nine points to lead Johnsonburg (1-12).