BROOKVILLE — Going into another challenging Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals schedule Friday, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team — like many other teams around the area — weren’t a full strength considering illnesses and injuries.
So finishing 1-2 against three state-ranked teams was more than a good outing for head coach Dave Klepfer’s team.
“I was more interested in how we competed and that’s what we kind of stressed leading into it with the lineup that we are putting out,” Klepfer said. “Just compete for every point and compete every second match. We may win a match or two matches and we may lose all three but wasn’t going to gauge our performance this weekend on wins and losses more than how we competed against the best guys in the state.”
The Raiders, ranked No. 11 in the latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state dual meet rankings, lost to No. 5 Chestnut Ridge (42-22) and No. 1 and defending state champion Reynolds (48-19) before a 39-27 win over No. 4 Burrell closed out the event on a positive note.
“I felt like they brought a pretty good energy to all three dual meets,” Klepfer said. “We were just outgunned against Chestnut and Reynolds, but I felt like we really put it together as a whole team against Burrell and that that was the difference. I thought we can maybe come out of there with a win but again I was mostly looking for how we were going to compete against the best kids in the state.”
Now 17-2, the Raiders are off until Thursday’s home match with DuBois. The Beavers haven’t beaten the Raiders since 2012, but could challenge the Raiders’ 68-bout winning streak on the mat against D9 foes dating back to the 2013 D9 Duals finals loss to Redbank Valley.
Reynolds, not surprisingly, was the dominant team in an event with certainly a different feel to it. Canceled last year because of bad weather, officials moved the four-team event up to Friday afternoon to avoid this weekend’s weather. With the team number one less than other years, the three-session schedule fit nicely into a one day event that began at 4 p.m. and ended around 9.
Reynolds went 3-0 with other wins over Burrell (43-20) and Chestnut Ridge (35-29). Burrell, ranked ahead of Chestnut Ridge, were blasted 46-18 by the Lions and finished 0-3. Chestnut Ridge finished 2-1.
The Raiders’ win over the Bucs, the top team from the WPIAL, couldn’t have ended on a better note. Freshman 138-pounder Coyha Brown, getting more time in the lineup because of the Raiders’ injuries, needed to not get pinned to avoid what could’ve been a tie score after 14 bouts.
The Raiders were up 33-15 with three bouts to go, but with no wrestlers left for 145 and 152 pounds, those 12 points were already waiting for Burrell.
Even though it appeared the tiebreaker, if needed, would go to the Raiders with Criteria H — most bouts with first points scored, 6-4 in favor of the Raiders — seeing Brown stay off his back was the main focus going into his bout against fellow freshman Logan Bechtold.
As it turned out, he pinned Bechtold with 26 seconds left in the one-minute overtime takedown period. Brown forced OT with a takedown to tie things at 6-6 with 25 seconds left in the third period.
“Coyha battled hard throughout the whole match, which is what he does every single time out,” Klepfer said. “He’s a fighter. He came out of bounds once and before the re-start, I think it was 6-4 and he came out of bounds and I said, ‘We’re not just staying off your back. Go win this match. Don’t worry about staying off your back. You’ll beat this kid.’ I think he took him down right after that and ended nice in overtime.
“In the overtime period, (Bechtold) was trying to go big because they thought they needed a pin. He went after a big move and Coyha reacted really well to it. It ended in a pretty wild finish. It was pretty awesome as a great moment for our team and for Coyha.”
Earlier against the Bucs, the Raiders took six of the first nine bouts with all three of those losses being three-point decisions, clearly a hallmark of the program’s success — not giving up bonus points.
Burrell forfeited to the Raiders’ state-ranked big boys Nathan Taylor (No. 14) and Colby Whitehill (No. 1) at 220 and heavyweight. No. 25-ranked Elliott Park pinned Cole Clark at 182 and No. 12 Cayden Walter, who gave Reynolds’ No. 1 Gary Steen all he could handle in a 4-3 loss earlier, beat No. 16 Shawn Szymanski in a hard-fought 5-4 decision at 113.
Freshman Brayden Kunselman’s first-period pin of sophomore returning qualifier Nicholas Salerno at 120 was a huge boost for the Raiders’ chances and No. 12 Owen Reinsel’s 4-0 win over unranked but 100-win wrestler Trent Valovchik at 126 put the Raiders up 33-9.
No. 4 Ian Oswalt pinned the Raiders’ Josh Popson at 132 to make it 33-15, setting up Brown’s heroics to finish off the win.
The Raiders opened with a 42-22 loss to Chestnut Ridge. They trailed the Lions 19-18 after Whitehill’s first-period pin at heavyweight, but Chestnut Ridge won five of the last six bouts to pull away for the win.
The feature win of the match came at 220 where Taylor squared off against No. 3 Duane Knisely and beat him 4-2. Taylor nearly pinned Knisely in the second period, but the three nearfall points sparked him to the win as he took a 3-2 lead into the third when Knisely allowed him up but couldn’t take him down to tie the bout.
“It’s just something he’s been training for,” Klepfer said. “He’s trying to beat guys like that, he’s put in the work to beat guys like that, but it’s a good win for him. We’ll be looking for the same kind of wins here in about a month. I think he understands that now he can wrestle with anyone in Pennsylvania at 220, so I expect him to probably pick up his training a little bit. Hopefully he’ll continue to put together some nice wins because he’s going to have a nice stretch of kids here over the next few weeks.”
Wyatt Griffin, back from injury at 170, looked strong in a 9-1 major decision over Baltzer Bollman. Elliot Park pinned Dominick Claar at 182 and Reinsel decisioned No.7-ranked 113-pounder Nathan Holderbaum 7-2 at 120 for the Raiders’ other wins.
Against Reynolds, the Raiders forfeited bouts at 126 and 145 and went 4-8 on the mat. Taylor majored Evan Miller 11-2 at 220 and after giving up a rare takedown to Rocco John-Daniello at heavyweight in the early moments, Whitehill pinned his Reynolds foe in 1:23.
Whitehill improved to 22-0 with 13 pins. All but one of his nine other wins are forfeits, the exception being a 2-0 win over Canon McMillan’s Giomar Ramos at the King of the Mountain Tournament. Ramos is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
Earlier, Wyatt Kulik pinned Jaylen Wagner in the second period at 152 and Reinsel won the Raiders’ final bout at 120 with a 3-0 win over Liam Foore.
“This time of the year, that’s what we’re looking for,” Klepfer said. “How are we going out there and fighting for points, how we are competing and making people earn points on us and I felt like we did that for the most part. We made young mistakes and we were just outclassed in some matches but I felt like we wrestled hard, and we wrestled to win, so that’s what’s important.”
NOTES: Raiders’ records for the event: Oakes (0-3) at 106, Walter (1-2 against three state-ranked foes), Reinsel (3-0) at 120 and 126, Kunselman (1-1) at 120 and 126, Josh Popson (0-3) at 132, Brown (1-2) at 138, Kulik (1-2) at 152 and 160, Wyatt Griffin 2-1 at 160 and 170, Hayden Kramer (0-2) at 160 and 170, Park 2-1 at 182, Bryce Rafferty 0-3 at 195, and both Taylor and Whitehill 3-0 at 220 and heavyweight. … Reinsel (23-2), Taylor (23-3) and Whitehill are all over 20 wins. Walter and Kunselman are both 19-4 with Park 17-9 and Kulik 16-7 to lead the Raiders’ lineup. … Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett was named the Gilly Award winner for his outstanding performance at the Duals. The award is named for the late former Raiders champion Jason Gilligan. Burkett went in ranked No. 8 at 120 and went 3-0. He finished fifth at states last year.