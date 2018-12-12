GREENVILLE — It was a 3-2 start to the season for the Brookville Raiders wrestlers at Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic.
The Raiders breezed to routs of Grove City (63-10), Seneca (57-9) and Union City (45-21), but fell to Class AAA power Waynesburg (46-21) and dropped a close 37-33 decision to host Greenville.
In the opening www.papowerwrestling.com dual meet rankings, the Raiders weighed in a No. 7 right behind No. 6 Greenville while Waynesburg landed in the No. 12 spot in Class AAA.
So it was a mixed weekend that head coach Dave Klepfer saw on both ends of the spectrum heading into Wednesday’s trip to Clarion. After the Bobcats, the Raiders travel to the King of the Mountain Tournament this weekend at Lock Haven. Next Tuesday, the Raiders host Ridgway.
“I was pretty pleased,” Klepfer said Sunday night. “It kind of went the way I thought it would go or there was a chance to go. We knew against Greenville and West Branch it was going to be tough, but there were a lot of bright spots and areas we need to work on.”
Three Raiders finished 5-0, led by state-ranked heavyweight Colby Whitehill. Ranked No. 3 by papowerwrestling, he decisioned No. 5 Max Wills of Greenville, 7-2, and pinned No. 6 Matt Long of Union City in the first period. He also had two other pins and a forfeit win.
“He really put together a good weekend,” Klepfer said. “He’s chasing after something he’s been working toward and he’s on a mission this year. It was a good start to the season and two good tests early on. I felt like he wrestled really well.”
Against the 283-pound Wills, who beat Whitehill at regionals two years ago when he was at Lakeview, Whitehill battled a primarily defensive Wills who was trying save the Trojans team points. Trying to get the pin and the Raiders bonus points with the Raiders down 10 points going into the bout, Whitehill couldn’t get Wills turned.
Then against the 245-pound Long, the now 266-pound Whitehill was taken down at the outset, but escaped, took Long down and pinned him 18 seconds before the end of the opening period.
Some 20 or so pounds bigger this year to start the season, Whitehill was out gunning for points and very aggressive as per the game plan.
“The weight gain mattered against both guys,” Klepfer said. “Against Wills, that’s a lot of weight to be moving around and he was attacking and got three takedowns. He was working for a pin and could’ve opened up but was trying for a pin for team points.
“Long took him down for the first points, but Colby escaped, took him down with legs and turned him for a pin. He’s very aggressive and that was a prime example of that. Attack the legs and if he’s taken down, get back at it. He’s going to be attacking.”
Reinsel, a Clarion-Limestone freshman transfer at 106 pounds, went 5-0 with four pins totaling 73 seconds along with a forfeit.
“He wrestled a couple of undersized kids, but he was very aggressive and had a strong effort on the top,” Klepfer said. “He had a nice debut.”
Cayden Walter, at 113 pounds, was 5-0 with three forfeit wins. Wyatt Kulik was 4-1 at 138, three of them pins with a solid 4-1 win over Waynsburg’s Nate Kirby.
“We were looking forward to Wyatt’s start of the season,” Klepfer said. “He had a rough start last year, but he’s a whole different animal this year. He trained hard and drills the right way. He brings it to the room and it’s paying off. He’ll wrestle 10 minutes if need be and I’m excited for his season.”
Tanner LaBenne, Elliot Park, Jacob Cable and Cody Hetrick were all 3-2. The Raiders were without returning regional qualifier Cabe Park at 132 pounds. He’s still working through a knee injury.
“Overall, it was a good weekend for us,” Klepfer said. “Everybody got some wins and just about everyone took a loss. We did a lot of really nice things and areas we need to work on.”
Against Greenville, the Raiders trailed 31-21 with four bouts remaining. Whitehill’s win over Wills at heavyweight, Reinsel’s 14-second pin at 106 and Walter’s 6-4 decision over Riley Kneeland at 113 gave the Raiders a 33-31 lead, but Kason Smeltzer pinned Zach Keihl in 17 seconds at 120 to win the match for the Trojans, who scored more bonus points since both teams won seven bouts. Braden MacBeth was the Raiders’ other win against Greenville.
“We knew without Cabe, it would be a tough task (against Greenville),” Klepfer said. “Especially through the middle, Wyatt, Cody and Jacob got us three straight pins to get us a lead. We were in a couple bouts where we were pinned off scrambles and that was the difference, not giving up as much points and giving up too many bonus points.
Earlier in the day, the Raiders routed Grove City to start the schedule, taking 12 of 14 bouts while accepting six forfeit wins. Kulik (pin), Hetrick (8-6 decision), Park (pin), Braden MacBeth (pin), Whitehill (pin) and Reinsel (pin) won on the mat for the Raiders.
It was nearly the same setup in a lopsided matchup with Seneca as they won 12 of 14 bouts with three forfeit wins. Josh Popson (pin), Parker Fleming (pin), Kulik (pin), Hetrick (4-0 win), Cable (pin), Wyatt Griffin (pin), Nathan Taylor (pin), LaBenne (pin), Reinsel (pin) and Walter (10-0 major) won on the mat.
After Greenville, the Raiders were 8-5 on the mat against Union City with one no-match at 126. Cable (2-0 decision), Griffin (pin), Park (pin), Whitehill (pin), Reinsel (pin) won on the mat for the Raiders.
In the final matchup, the Raiders trailed 32-0 to Waynesburg after seven bouts and managed just two wins on the mat from Whitehill (pin) and Kulik (4-1 decision) while taking two forfeit wins.
