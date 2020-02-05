Here are the 1,000-point scorers in Brookville Raiders basketball history, with graduation year listed:
Kevin Grubb, 1989;1,377
Chris Huffman, 1989;1,242
Jon Guth, 1994;1,053
Ben Whitling, 1999;1,035
Zane Hackett, 2012;1,016
John Oberlin, 1988;1,009
