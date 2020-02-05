Here are the 1,000-point scorers in Brookville Raiders basketball history, with graduation year listed:

Kevin Grubb, 1989;1,377

Chris Huffman, 1989;1,242

Jon Guth, 1994;1,053

Local Sports Coverage

Ben Whitling, 1999;1,035

Zane Hackett, 2012;1,016

John Oberlin, 1988;1,009

Recommended for you