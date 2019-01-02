NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brookville Raiders and Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling teams square off for the 63rd time Thursday night and it’s all tied up at 31-31.
The Raiders have beaten the Bulldogs eight straight times since Redbank Valley topped them in twice in 2012-13, including one in the D9 Class 2A Duals final, 33-29.
The Raiders have won five straight dual and tournament district titles and own a 56-match winning streak on the mat against D9 foes. They forfeited a match they won against Brockway at the 2015 Ultimate Duals because of using an ineligible wrestler.
The last D9 team to beat the Raiders? The Bulldogs for the 2013 dual title in DuBois, 33-29. Since then, the Raiders beat the Bulldogs twice in 2013-14 in close matches, 39-26 and 35-28, both coming in the postseason and one at states. The last three meetings were 51-9, 62-13, 53-14, 69-12 and 65-3 last year in Brookville.
The Bulldogs haven’t beaten the Raiders in New Bethlehem since the 2009-10 season.
The junior high match starts at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow, probably 7 p.m. at the earliest.
Here are ranked wrestlers from both teams, as per the latest papowerwrestling.com state and regional rankings. State-SR, NR-Northwest Region (includes D9 and D10).
The Raiders are ranked No. 7 in the latest state dual rankings.
Brookville
106-Owen Reinsel, SR-13, NR-3
113-Cayden Walter, NR-11
132-Cabe Park, SR-25, NR-4
170-Elliot Park, SR-21, NR-6
182-Braden MacBeth, NR-9
HWT-Colby Whitehill, SR-3, NR-1
Redbank Valley
106-Ridge Cook, NR-6
113-Trenten Rupp, NR-10
120-Mason Songer, SR-18, NR-3
126-Braydon Altobelli, SR-18, NR-6
132-Ethan Wiant, NR-8
220-Aiden Gardner, SR-18, NR-2
