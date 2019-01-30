OIL CITY — The Brookville Raiders basketball team dropped its second straight game in a 72-63 non-conference loss at Oil City Tuesday night.
Next up for the 11-6 Raiders is Coudersport on Friday. The Raiders and the defending Class 2A champions had a scheduling crossup that led to moving their JV-Varsity doubleheader to 4:30 and 6 p.m. with the Lady Raiders taking on Brockway in a varsity-only night at 7:30 p.m.
Next week, the Raiders host Elk County Catholic Tuesday and visit Bradford Friday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
St. Marys 50, Raiders 43
At St. Marys, the Raiders lost for the second straight year.
Last season, it was a blitzkrieg led by Nathan Schneider’s 40 points in the Dutch’s 26-point win. This time around, it was Cahil Parrish and Mitchell Reiter’s 14 points apiece as the Dutch pulled away in the third quarter, then outgrinded the Raiders down the stretch for the win.
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Raiders, who last lost almost a month ago to DuBois in the first round of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
St. Marys avenged a 48-26 loss to the Raiders in Brookville back on Dec. 21. The Dutch shot a paltry 18 percent (8-for-45) from the field.
While not as rough of a night from the field as the Dutch suffered in Brookville, the Raiders were 15-for-44 (34 percent) from the field. The Dutch were nearly the opposite at 47.5 percent (19-for-40).
“We knew we were going to be better tonight. I think we shot 16 percent (actually 18 percent),” Dutch head coach Shad Boschert said. “I was confident we were going to shoot better. It was a matter of how much energy we brought.”
The Raiders got 14 points from Jack Krug and 11 from Aaron Park. Krug’s basket at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter gave the visitors an 18-13 lead, but St. Marys held them without a field goal until Jace Miner’s basket with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Dutch had built their biggest lead to 29-20 on a Reiter free throw at the 4:13 mark before the Raiders pressed their way back into the game.
Krug’s basket tied it at 29-29 and then Logan Byerly’s three-point play late in the third tied it at 32-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Nick Catalone’s three-point play with 3:04 left put St. Marys up for good at 41-38 to start its game-ending run. Parrish put the Dutch up 46-40 with his basket at the 1:03 mark and after Park’s three-point play got it to 46-43 with 29.3 seconds left, Parrish essentially put the game away by going 3-for-4 from the line to put the Dutch up 49-43 with 17.3 seconds remaining.
“We had an off night, missed too many bunnies and our outside shots were flat,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team made its first 3-pointer from Bryce Baughman to start the game’s scoring, but missed the rest of their eight shots from downtown. “Our defense was slow to react and that’s a sign our legs were tired.”
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23
Raiders 53,
Punxsutawney 38
Making it eight straight wins, the Raiders finished off a season sweep of Punxsutawney.
The Raiders also captured possession of the new Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy to the team that wins each season series. Butch White, Chairman of the Daly Foundation in Punxsutawney handed out the huge trophy after the game.
Daly, a Kane native and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, started his coaching career in the late 1950s in Punxutawney. He forged a close relationship of then-Brookville head coach Larry McManigle that lasted for years. Daly went on to coach the 1992 United States “Dream Team” and he mentioned McManigle in his Hall of Fame induction speech back in 1994.
Prior to getting the trophy, the Raiders limited the Chucks (6-8, 1-5) to 24 percent shooting (13-for-54) and dominated the boards, out-rebounding them 48-28.
Logan Byerly finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds while Jack Krug scored 11 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Park, in his first game back after missing three games with a knee injury, scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Raiders were missing senior starter Trenton Gilhousen, who is out with an ankle injury he suffered early in last Thursday’s win over Johnsonburg.
Jace Miner scored nine points with six rebounds and Cam Hooven scored seven points.
The Raiders were 21-for-46 from the field (46 percent), but were a bit rickety with the ball, turning it over 23 times. The sloppy ball-handling took away from the win a bit, according to head coach Dalton Park.
“I’m not satisfied. We raised the bar and now my expectations are higher,” Park said. “Tonight, I didn’t feel we met the bar we raised. Am I satisfied? No. Happy? Yes. To not play well and win is a sign of a good team.
“It was probably the worst we’ve played of the eight, but we played defense in the right spots most of the time.”
The Raiders went ahead for good on Bryce Baughman’s 3-pointer for a 7-6 lead at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter and led 27-12 by halftime as the Chucks were just 3-for-26 from the field. The lead ballooned to as many as 26 points at 46-20 on a Baughman bucket to start the fourth quarter.
Ethan Blose scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, making four 3-pointers in the second half and helping the Chucks get as close as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. He was the only Chuck in double-figuring scoring.
